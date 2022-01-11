ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Halo Infinite Big Team Battle to Get Hotfix

By Alexandra Hobbs
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article343 Industries have announced that they'll be deploying a hotfix for the Big Team Battle (BTB) issues that have been effecting Halo Infinite for some time. A recent blog post from Community Manager Brian "ske7ch" Jarrard discussed how the 343 team were largely back at work after the holiday break. After...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Halo Infinite: The Best Missing Halo Weapons We Want To See

Halo Infinite released in late 2021, and the game is a glorious return to the series' acclaimed roots, with a wide-open Halo ring to explore and plenty of aliens to slaughter. With the new game came plenty of new weapons--the Skewer is an instant classic--but it also left out plenty of classics. That makes sense, of course, as it could be overkill to have every past gun in Halo Infinite, but there are still several we'd like to see make a return. Given the evolving nature of the game and 343 Industries' plan to support it for years to come, that means we could potentially actually see some of these wishes come true. These are the classic Halo guns we want to see added to Halo Infinite. And no, don't worry--garbage-tier weapons like the Suppressor, flamethrower, and Brute Spiker have not been included.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Get Halo Infinite Nail Polish Purple Armor Coating

Microsoft and world-renowned nail polish brand OPI just announced the release of an Xbox-inspired Spring 2022 Collection. With that said, many fans were taken by surprise when it was revealed that the collab will also feature the debut of a new and exclusive armor coating for players to use on Halo Infinite. But how can you get it? To help you with that and more, here’s how to get the new nail polish armor coating in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

10 Biggest Changes Halo Infinite Needs in 2022

Halo Infinite does a lot of things right but needs some urgent changes to ensure players still enjoy the game in 2022. Halo Infinite is the sixth major game in the Halo franchise. The game allows long-time fans to be a part of Master Chief’s adventures through space once again.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event returns with improvements

The Fracture: Tenrai event has returned to Halo Infinite's multiplayer, but not without a couple of key differences. In response to fan complaints, 343 Industries has increased the amount of progress that can be made in the Event Pass from seven tiers per week to 10. In addition, at least one event-specific challenge is now guaranteed to appear in the rotation.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotfix#Industries#Btb#Community#Eta
inputmag.com

A deleted ‘Halo Infinite’ cutscene has surfaced

A never before seen Halo Infinite cinematic has been uncovered and gamers have already developed theories on what the 30-second clip could mean. Many have speculated it could signify the return of a beloved character, while others think it was removed for a reason and isn’t relevant to the Halo canon.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Optimize Halo Infinite for best Performance on PC

In this guide, we have a few tips that can help you get the best performance on your PC while playing Halo Infinite. Halo Infinite is one of the trending games nowadays. Its full versions were released recently and making buzz on all social media platforms. The gamers are competing with each other to complete the missions and achieve new levels. If you are a beginner and want to know ways to optimize your PC for the best performance while playing Halo Infinite, this is for you. Let’s see what they are and how to do them.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

ComicBook.com's Games of the Year: Halo Infinite

When the Xbox Series X|S launched at the end of 2020, it did so without the benefit of a new Halo game. That wasn't Microsoft's intention, of course; Halo Infinite was originally meant to debut alongside the next-gen console. However, negative feedback in the months leading up to the system's launch convinced developer 343 Industries to delay the game to add more polish. More than a year later, Halo Infinite was finally released -- and proved worth the wait. Not only did the developer deliver an excellent Halo game, but 343 Industries also managed to drop one of the very best titles of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Cooperative Release Date

Players are now turning their attention to the campaign mode, specifically the co-op campaign, after Halo Infinite’s Season 1 is a success. Now has everything on Zeta Halo. From Propaganda Towers through Forerunner Arts. Now it’s time to do it all again! You and your housemate will play Halo together for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Cheating Fix Coming in February 2022

Halo Infinite cheaters are running rampant, but a fix for cheating should be arriving in February 2022. One of the biggest issues with launching a Free to Play title is that it attracts cheaters in droves. Just take a look at Warzone which, despite its new anti-cheat, has an influx of hackers ruining the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343

Halo Infinite's lead narrative designer, Aaron Linde, has announced he is leaving 343 Industries in 2022. Linde said on Twitter that he is leaving to "pursue a new opportunity," but didn't share exactly where he is going just yet. Whatever the case, Linde said it was a "terrifically difficult decision"...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

How to Earn Valor Fast in Halo Infinite

Earning Valor in Halo Infinite is essential. As you gain more points, you will unlock additional resources like more kinds of weapons and vehicles, as well as marine reinforcements that will surely help turn the tide to your favor. What is Valor in Halo Infinite?. Valor is a points system...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

IGotUrPistola’s controller layout and settings for Halo Infinite

Justin “iGotUrPistola” Deese is one of the most prolific and accomplished Halo pro players of all time with a decade-long résumé of collecting trophies and making magic. Over the years, his ability to create something out of nothing in-game has earned him the nickname “The WIZARD.” And now, he’s magically returned to OpTic ahead of the 2022 HCS season and the start of the Halo Infinite era.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Infinite Deleted Mid-Credits Scene Datamined

Fans who have been following the development of Halo Infinite will know what kind of hell the game went through. It had changed project leaders multiple times, things were reworked from the ground up, some things were cut. However, a deleted mid-credits scene was uncovered in the game’s code.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Halo Infinite Customization Options not loading issue

Halo Infinite is the biggest thing in the games that support multiplayer, right now. There are some issues with the game which is making it hard for the player to use and play it to their full potential. Some users are reporting that the Halo Infinite customization options are not loading. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix this issue.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Might Not Get Any New Multiplayer Maps Until Season 2

Halo Infinite players will have to be very patient as new multiplayer maps might not arrive for a long time!. The multiplayer mode in Halo Infinite launched back in November and players have been loving it so far. However, that doesn’t mean everything is perfect. There has been a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Lucid’s Halo Infinite settings, sensitivity, and more

Controller settings are key in any console shooter. But when it comes to Halo, the long list of customization options in settings sets it apart from other games in the genre. Halo Infinite’s controller settings allow for players to create their own style in a way. For the best players in the game, their settings are one of many facets that can help set them apart from the best in the field. And when you’re talking about the best in Halo Infinite in 2022, OpTic’s Lucid is near the top of the list.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy