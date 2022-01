Firefighters are battling a blaze at Duluth's Esmond Building, which was the former Seaway Hotel, on Monday. The fire started Monday morning at the condemned building at 2001 W Superior St. According to updates on the Duluth Fire Department's Twitter account, after nearly seven hours from when the blaze was reported firefighters had extinguished the main fire but continued to work on hot spots.

