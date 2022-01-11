Readers respond: Homeshare can help homeowners

Your Jan. 9 editorial “Follow Colorado’s lead in enfranchising Oregon’s nonaffiliated voters” nearly hits the mark. In Oregon, voters who decline to join a major party are barred from participating in publicly funded primaries for the state’s most important elected offices. According to state Elections Division data, registered nonaffiliated voters are by far the fastest-growing group of voters in Oregon – they’ve grown by 40% over the past six years. They are now the largest group of registered voters in 18 of Oregon’s 36 counties, and they are close to becoming the largest group of voters statewide. These are taxpayers who help fund the primary process, yet they are shut out. Likewise, many qualified candidates are shut out.

OREGON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO