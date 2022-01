You know that moment in an MMORPG – or even a single-player RPG – where you boot up the game after a long hiatus and then stand there for a few befuddled minutes, wondering where the hell you left off? That was kind of where I ended up when I came back to The Elder Scrolls Online as per the poll from a couple of weeks back. Luckily, however, I was back in a game that almost always seems eager to bring people into the fold as easily as possible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO