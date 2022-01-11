NVIDIA releases a 12GB GeForce RTX 3080

Want to play with some real-time path tracing in Half-Life? Well, a modder is doing just that and has released a small teaser to show it off. The work is actually based on an existing effort, which will bring Vulkan Ray Tracing into Xash3D FWGS, a game engine that's compatible with classic Valve games designed for modding. The modder going by sultim_t, mentions their work will see the source code released when the mod is ready. They said it will provide hardware accelerated ray tracing with the possibility to "calculate global illumination, reflections, refractions, soft shadows and other visual effects with interactive framerates".
