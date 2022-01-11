NVIDIA releases a 12GB GeForce RTX 3080

Humble Bundle has announced changes are coming in February for Humble Choice, so let’s go over what they’re going to be doing. First up, they’re moving back towards how it started with Humble Monthly. There’s only going to be one single tier at $11.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 - with regional pricing and more regions supported, except if you’re on the Classic plan you continue to be billed in USD. The amount of games will fluctuate, and hopefully mean they will be better and you will get access to all of them.

