Technology

Can Entrepreneurs and Governments Team Up to Solve Big Problems?

hbr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow startup Shield AI works with the US government to develop autonomous combat robots to protect civilians and service members. Shield AI’s quadcopter, with no pilot and no flight plan, could...

hbr.org

TheConversationCanada

3 ways for businesses to fuel innovation and drive performance

Over the past two years, businesses have experienced unprecedented operational disruptions and market uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, many business executives are prioritizing innovation to enhance competitiveness and performance in 2022. This is easier said than done, as the list of supposedly essential innovative practices is extensive and growing. For example, recent research shows that innovative companies, compared to their non-innovative counterparts, engage in many highly touted best practices. While these practices can enhance competitiveness, some are more important than others, and implementing them in the absence of a strategy is highly problematic. As a marketing and innovation management...
ECONOMY
#Shield Ai#Harvard Business School
Gauging the resilience of complex networks

TROY — Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much damage can it take before it tips into collapse? Network […]
SCIENCE
hbr.org

To Make a Profit, Dating Apps Must Leverage Data Differently

The course of true love never did run smooth, as Shakespeare once said. That there are more than 8,000 dating sites in the world dedicated to bringing people together is a testament to the fact that — even in 2021, with the most advanced matching algorithms — finding a partner is not easy.
CELL PHONES
hbr.org

We Need to Let Go of the Bell Curve

I recently had a conversation with one of our senior managers about our company’s new banking division; he told me that only 21% of our cardholders account for 80% of spending. That skewed situation worried him greatly, and he wondered what we could do to spread our lending book more evenly. I’ve had similar conversations with the fundraising manager of a nonprofit I chair: The bulk of the funding comes from some 20 donors, which she tells me is unsustainable. The way she sees it, the organization is heading toward a cliff. Both of these reactions reveal a common cognitive error that has profound implications for leadership.
ECONOMY
hbr.org

10 Ways Boards Can Act on Sustainability in 2022

We have some optimistic news to kick off 2022: Climate change is at long last on the corporate-governance agenda, according to our research. When we surveyed 301 directors of companies headquartered in 43 countries, three-quarters of our respondents said they recognize climate as very important to their companies’ strategic success.
hrexecutive.com

How LMS platforms can help solve 5 employee engagement problems

A robust learning management system can inspire today’s workers to pursue their careers while collaborating with their teams. Employee engagement drives company success. This is the critical element required for growing a business in the next decade and beyond. But this is a relatively recent concept. For decades, business leaders viewed employee engagement as an added bonus to another, more important concept: employee productivity. Companies were built on the tenets of productivity, efficiency, and a strict separation between an employee’s feelings about their work and the actual work that they do.
TECHNOLOGY
hbr.org

Job Crafting Can Help Digital Gig Workers Build Resilience

By 2023, the global gig economy — that is, short-term, project-based work, including both online white collar work on platforms such as 99designs and offline service work on platforms such as Uber — is expected to be a $455 billion industry. Eleven percent of workers in the EU have participated in the gig economy, while as many as 1 in 3 working Americans rely on freelancing for all or part of their income, with 2 million new workers joining the U.S. freelance workforce in 2020 alone.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Atlantic

A Simple Plan to Solve All of America’s Problems

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. During the holiday week, I spent a frigid afternoon standing in a long line outside the local library to pick up a rapid COVID test. Lines for essential goods are a pretty good sign of failed public policy. When food runs low, there are bread lines. Where gasoline is in short supply, there are gas lines. But there I stood, nearly two years into a pandemic, shivering inside a depressing metaphor of state failure. As I bounced from foot to foot to stay warm, I asked myself: How on earth did this happen?
PUBLIC HEALTH
hbr.org

5 Questions to Help Leaders Achieve Growth Amid Uncertainty

While the world is still deep in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, business leaders are busy repairing their operations, looking forward to a post-pandemic world. They frequently find themselves torn between two opposite poles: the urge to act and the need for prudence in the face of uncertainty. Even...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Can Proof-of-Stake Solve Crypto’s ESG Problem?

It’s become painfully clear this week that crypto has big PR problem. And it’s not just with executives leery of the damage bitcoin and Ethereum’s country-sized power needs could have on their environmental cred, or the growing number of investors putting more and more emphasis on ESG – environmental, social and governance.
MARKETS
CIO

10 Experts on the Biggest Problems Tech Needs to Solve

In the past year, we have experienced a global pandemic, social justice trials, political reforms and much more. As business leaders, we are usually concerned with finding solutions to answer our companies’ specific problems. We often don’t take a minute to look at the bigger picture of how we can aid today’s biggest global challenges through digital technology. At Rocket Software, we are led by our core values of empathy, humanity, trust, and love. These values guide us in trying to make the world a better place through technology.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Five Problems An Affiliate Marketing Program Can Help Solve

Head at Travelpayouts, the largest affiliate marketing network focused on the travel market. Partnerships, or affiliate marketing, platforms can help brands reach more customers and drive bigger results for business across all verticals, including travel, retail, e-commerce and others. Automating this process can also make it even easier for content creators to earn by partnering with the world’s most widely recognized brands. As a leader of an affiliate marketing platform for travel, I have put together five problems that such programs can help businesses solve.
ECONOMY
Brookings Institution

A local problem-solving framework that benefits people and oceans

In this eleventh interview of the “17 Rooms” podcast, Lisa Dreier and David Obura discuss their efforts to develop a framework that can help local communities identify and catalyze systemic action that benefits people, ocean biodiversity, and ocean-based economic activities. Dreier, managing director of the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard and Obura, founding director for CORDIO East Africa, moderated Room 14 focused on Sustainable Development Goal number 14—on life below water—during the 2021 17 Rooms flagship process.
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

Solving CI/CD’s Delivery Problem

Chief technology officer at Veeam®, a leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver modern data protection. As organizational practices, continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) have come a long way over the past 10 years. The interconnected disciplines, known commonly as CI/CD, form the backbone of today’s software development. Companies of all sizes are working to implement CI/CD pipelines so they can update software constantly and stay ahead of fast-moving market forces.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Group: Tax rich to fund vaccines for poor hit by pandemic

Anti-poverty organization Oxfam called Monday for governments to impose a one-time 99% tax on the world's billionaires and use the money to fund expanded production of vaccines for the poor — part of an effort to combat global inequality widened by the coronavirus pandemic. The ranks of the super-rich have swelled during the pandemic thanks to ample financial stimulus that pumped up stocks, the group said. Meanwhile, poor countries have suffered more than their share from COVID-19 because of unequal access to vaccines, which have mostly gone to rich nations, Oxfam said in a report aimed at informing discussions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

