Sony Open in Hawaii: Course Notes, Daily Fantasy Golf Picks, Win Simulations, and Best Bets

By Austin Swaim
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA Tour as we really know it is back this week with a pretty full field and a cut after two rounds. Between the FedEx Cup Playoffs and some no-cut events, it's been a bit since we've had such a field, but now we're back to the bread and butter...

AFP

Two eagles lift Henley to Sony Open clubhouse lead

Russell Henley fired two eagles in a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to take a three-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii. Henley, who started the day tied for second behind defending champion Kevin Na, opened with a birdie on the 10th hole at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and after a bogey at the 16th he kickstarted his round at the 18th, where he holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle. He gave back a stroke with a bogey at the first, then picked up six strokes in his last six holes -- a storming finish capped by a 29-foot eagle at the par-five ninth. "Nice to finish like that," Henley said. "I don't remember the last time I had two eagles in the same round, but it's definitely exciting."
