Health

Racism embedded in NHS organisational culture prevents progress on healthcare staff inequities

By King's College London
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study, published in Sociology of Health & Illness, explores inequalities and discrimination experienced in healthcare settings and looks at London-based NHS staff's workplace experiences of racism, bullying and harassment, and experiences of career progression. First author Dr. Charlotte Woodhead from King's Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN)...

Rdheisenberg
5d ago

Wow. Liberals in the UK have followed America's lead believing racism is responsible for everything bad and there is no such thing as personal responsibility or work ethic. A nice way to deflect individual blame toward a concept.

Reply(11)
9
Lenny Kircher
5d ago

It’s the culture of blacks that keeps them down. The hood, drugs, fatherless homes, thugs and general crime

Reply(3)
13
Patty Rivette
4d ago

so the solution is to promote people due to their race?? this is a crock. i want the best persons for the job,not a racial gratification,a person that deservews to be where they are because of the job they have done.

Reply
3
