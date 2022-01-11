ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Music of Led Zeppelin and New Suede added to ArtsQuest’s Musikfest Cafe lineup

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 5 days ago
New Suede, a rock, blues and funk fusion band, is one of two shows added to the Musikfest Cafe lineup. You can see them on Feb. 24. The Morning Call/TNS

Make this new year a rockin’ one.

ArtsQuest has added two more shows to its Musikfest Cafe lineup. Here’s what you need to know:

New Suede

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24

Details: New Suede is a rock, blues and funk fusion band whose first full album is scheduled to be out this month. After moving from Lancaster to Nashville in 2016, Elijah Perron formed the first version of New Suede, regionally touring and releasing three popular singles.

Originally a four-piece set of guitar, drums, bass and keys, New Suede returns with an added blues harp and saxophone to create a blended sound backed by multiple bases. Having performed live for more than 11 years and in eight different states, Perron continues to be the sociable stage performer his audience knows and loves.

How much: $12

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - A Symphonic Zeppelin Experience

When: 7 p.m. April 3

Details: Described as “Trans-Siberian Orchestra meets Led Zeppelin,” this show promises to be an exciting event with an orchestrated arrangement of rock’s most iconic music. This seven-piece supergroup of Grammy-nominated men and women features the sounds of the violin and cello, among classic guitar and other instruments. “It’s not a tribute, it’s an experience!” is the reaction from fans all over the world.

How much: $22 to $28

Info and tickets

Tickets for both shows go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 14. Visit: steelstacks.org .

