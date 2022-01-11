ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says it would be 'a travesty' if Tom Brady doesn't win NFL MVP

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

NFL MVP voting has been a controversial debate recently, thanks to an outspoken – and later remorseful – voter who disparaged Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

For Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, there's another word to describe the race if his quarterback, Tom Brady, doesn't take home his fourth MVP award: travesty.

"I think if he doesn't get it, it's a travesty," Arians said Monday, via The Associated Press . "Most completions ever, 5,000 yards, touchdowns – the whole nine yards. To me, it's not even a close race."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSaZU_0diYoMjo00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, left, talks with quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Munson, AP

Playing in the first 17-game regular season, Brady eclipsed the 5,000-yard benchmark for the second time in his career, finishing with 5,316 passing yards. The 44-year-old's 485 completions also set a single-season record. Drew Brees, who retired after last season, had the previous record of 471 over 16 games with the New Orleans Saints in 2016.

The Buccaneers' offense finished second in the league behind the Dallas Cowboys this season in both total yards per game (405.9) and scoring (30.1). Tampa Bay has scored 30 points or more 22 times since Brady joined the organization in 2020, and they are 22-0 in those games.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says it would be 'a travesty' if Tom Brady doesn't win NFL MVP

