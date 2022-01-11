ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoorDash will deliver Girl Scout Cookies to your house this year

By Naomi Ludlow, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Girl Scouts of the United States of America and DoorDash announced a new agreement that will allow drivers to deliver Girl Scout Cookies to homes this year.

Customers in select areas will be able to exclusively place orders on DoorDash.com or through the DoorDash app for pickup or delivery.

Nationwide deliveries will begin in February.

The collaboration stems from current COVID-19 mandates that have hindered the cookie delivery process .

For the past two seasons, Girl Scouts "hosted virtual cookie booths, drive-thru contact-less cookie stands, and learned the distribution process behind food delivery services through hands-on order fulfillment," according to a press release.

Favorite flavors: Thin Mints or Samoas? See which Girl Scout Cookie is most popular in your area

Newest addition: Girl Scouts adding new Adventurefuls brownie cookies for 2022 season

How to get Girl Scout Cookies:

  • If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet state and local safety protocols.
  • If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org , text COOKIES to 59618 , or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find cookie booths that may be available in your area.
  • Visit DoorDash.com or download the app to find out if and when on-demand contactless delivery from DoorDash is available in your area through searching for “Girl Scouts”. If not immediately available, continue to check back in to find a local troop nearby.
  • Beginning February 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you or purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DoorDash will deliver Girl Scout Cookies to your house this year

eh no thanks
5d ago

Yeah you can keep them. Cookies are way over priced, with liberal CEOs benefitting the most, add door dash to that & its a lose lose LOSE.

