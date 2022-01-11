Girl Scout Cookies: Which flavor reigns supreme near you?
To some, they're Tagalongs.
To others, Peanut Butter Patties.
But no matter what the crispy Girl Scout Cookie with peanut butter and chocolate is called in your part of the country, they'll never compare to Thin Mints.
As Girl Scout Cookies begin their annual rollout this month, it's time to take a look at the most popular flavors around the nation.
The cookies are created by two commercial bakeries, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, where recipes and cookie names vary based on where you live.
"A cookie may be called Trefoils when baked by one baker and Shortbread when baked by the other. The two cookies look and taste similar, but the name of the cookie and the recipe may be different," the Girl Scouts say on their website.
Despite the recipe and name differences, certain cookies remain at the top.
Here are the best-selling cookies, according to the Girl Scouts website:
- Thin Mints®: Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating
- Caramel deLites®/Samoas®: Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes
- Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®: Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating
- Do-si-dos®/Peanut Butter Sandwich®: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling
- Lemonades/Lemon-Ups®: Savory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing
In honor of the Girl Scout Cookies 100th anniversary in 2017, Influenster polled 5,054 members across the nation to determine the most popular flavor in each state.
The entire list of most favorited flavors, state-by-state, is listed below:
Alaska: Thin Mints
Alabama: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
Arkansas: Thin Mints
Arizona: Thin Mints
California: Thin Mints
Colorado: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Connecticut: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
District of Columbia: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
Delaware: Thin Mints
Florida: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Georgia: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Hawaii: Thin Mints
Iowa: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Idaho: Thin Mints
Illinois: Thin Mints
Indiana: Thin Mints
Kansas: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Kentucky: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Louisiana: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Massachusetts: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Maryland: Thin Mints
Maine: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Michigan: Thin Mints
Minnesota: Thin Mints
Missouri: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Mississippi: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
Montana: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
North Carolina: Caramel deLites / Samoas
North Dakota: Caramel deLites / Samoas
New England: Thin Mints
New Hampshire: Thin Mints
New Jersey: Caramel deLites / Samoas
New Mexico: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Nevada: Thin Mints
New York: Caramel deLites/ Samoas
Ohio: Thin Mints
Oklahoma: Thin Mints
Oregon: Thin Mints
Pennsylvania: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Rhode Island: Thin Mints
South Carolina: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
South Dakota: Thin Mints
Tennessee: Thin Mints
Texas: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Utah: Thin Mints
Virginia: Thin Mints
Vermont: Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich
Washington: Caramel deLites/ Samoas
Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
West Virginia: Thin Mints
Wyoming: Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich
