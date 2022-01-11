Girl Scout Cookies: Which flavor reigns supreme near you?

To some, they're Tagalongs.

To others, Peanut Butter Patties.

But no matter what the crispy Girl Scout Cookie with peanut butter and chocolate is called in your part of the country, they'll never compare to Thin Mints.

As Girl Scout Cookies begin their annual rollout this month, it's time to take a look at the most popular flavors around the nation.

The cookies are created by two commercial bakeries, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, where recipes and cookie names vary based on where you live.

"A cookie may be called Trefoils when baked by one baker and Shortbread when baked by the other. The two cookies look and taste similar, but the name of the cookie and the recipe may be different," the Girl Scouts say on their website.

Despite the recipe and name differences, certain cookies remain at the top.

Here are the best-selling cookies, according to the Girl Scouts website:

Thin Mints®: Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating Caramel deLites®/Samoas®: Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®: Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating Do-si-dos®/Peanut Butter Sandwich®: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling Lemonades/Lemon-Ups®: Savory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing

In honor of the Girl Scout Cookies 100th anniversary in 2017, Influenster polled 5,054 members across the nation to determine the most popular flavor in each state.

The entire list of most favorited flavors, state-by-state, is listed below:

Alaska: Thin Mints

Alabama: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

Arkansas: Thin Mints

Arizona: Thin Mints

California: Thin Mints

Colorado: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Connecticut: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

District of Columbia: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

Delaware: Thin Mints

Florida: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Georgia: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Hawaii: Thin Mints

Iowa: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Idaho: Thin Mints

Illinois: Thin Mints

Indiana: Thin Mints

Kansas: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Kentucky: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Louisiana: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Massachusetts: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Maryland: Thin Mints

Maine: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Michigan: Thin Mints

Minnesota: Thin Mints

Missouri: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Mississippi: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

Montana: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

North Carolina: Caramel deLites / Samoas

North Dakota: Caramel deLites / Samoas

New England: Thin Mints

New Hampshire: Thin Mints

New Jersey: Caramel deLites / Samoas

New Mexico: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Nevada: Thin Mints

New York: Caramel deLites/ Samoas

Ohio: Thin Mints

Oklahoma: Thin Mints

Oregon: Thin Mints

Pennsylvania: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Rhode Island: Thin Mints

South Carolina: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

South Dakota: Thin Mints

Tennessee: Thin Mints

Texas: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Utah: Thin Mints

Virginia: Thin Mints

Vermont: Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich

Washington: Caramel deLites/ Samoas

Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

West Virginia: Thin Mints

Wyoming: Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich

