Girl Scout Cookies: Which flavor reigns supreme near you?

By Naomi Ludlow, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

To some, they're Tagalongs.

To others, Peanut Butter Patties.

But no matter what the crispy Girl Scout Cookie with peanut butter and chocolate is called in your part of the country, they'll never compare to Thin Mints.

As Girl Scout Cookies begin their annual rollout this month, it's time to take a look at the most popular flavors around the nation.

The cookies are created by two commercial bakeries, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, where recipes and cookie names vary based on where you live.

"A cookie may be called Trefoils when baked by one baker and Shortbread when baked by the other. The two cookies look and taste similar, but the name of the cookie and the recipe may be different," the Girl Scouts say on their website.

Despite the recipe and name differences, certain cookies remain at the top.

Here are the best-selling cookies, according to the Girl Scouts website:

  1. Thin Mints®: Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating
  2. Caramel deLites®/Samoas®: Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes
  3. Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®: Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating
  4. Do-si-dos®/Peanut Butter Sandwich®: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling
  5. Lemonades/Lemon-Ups®: Savory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing

In honor of the Girl Scout Cookies 100th anniversary in 2017, Influenster polled 5,054 members across the nation to determine the most popular flavor in each state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Al40g_0diYoKyM00

The entire list of most favorited flavors, state-by-state, is listed below:

Alaska: Thin Mints

Alabama: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

Arkansas: Thin Mints

Arizona: Thin Mints

California: Thin Mints

Colorado: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Connecticut: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

District of Columbia: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

Delaware: Thin Mints

Florida: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Georgia: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Hawaii: Thin Mints

Iowa: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Idaho: Thin Mints

Illinois: Thin Mints

Indiana: Thin Mints

Kansas: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Kentucky: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Louisiana: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Massachusetts: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Maryland: Thin Mints

Maine: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Michigan: Thin Mints

Minnesota: Thin Mints

Missouri: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Mississippi: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

Montana: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

North Carolina: Caramel deLites / Samoas

North Dakota: Caramel deLites / Samoas

New England: Thin Mints

New Hampshire: Thin Mints

New Jersey: Caramel deLites / Samoas

New Mexico: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Nevada: Thin Mints

New York: Caramel deLites/ Samoas

Ohio: Thin Mints

Oklahoma: Thin Mints

Oregon: Thin Mints

Pennsylvania: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Rhode Island: Thin Mints

South Carolina: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

South Dakota: Thin Mints

Tennessee: Thin Mints

Texas: Caramel deLites / Samoas

Utah: Thin Mints

Virginia: Thin Mints

Vermont: Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich

Washington: Caramel deLites/ Samoas

Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

West Virginia: Thin Mints

Wyoming: Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Girl Scout Cookies: Which flavor reigns supreme near you?

Comments / 0

iheart.com

Girl Scout Cookies Are Here

Ready to explore a whole new world of deliciousness? This year, there's a big helping of adventure in every delicious bite of Girl Scout Cookies®.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parents Magazine

Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for...
FOOD & DRINKS
Erie Times News

Girl Scout cookie sale arrives, and so does a new variety. Here's how you can get yours

While most of us are regretting about half of what we ate and drank last month, a word of warning: Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania will begin taking orders Friday for Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas and all the others. And as if that's not enough, there's a new variety, Adventurefuls, "a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt." ...
ERIE, PA
Simplemost

Oreo Is Debuting Rich New Flavor For Its 110th Birthday

Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday this year, and the brand is giving us a gift to celebrate. How kind!. Nothing says “Happy Birthday” like a big chocolate cake, so Oreo has combined its flavors with that festive dessert to create Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake cookies. The new cookies are the first limited-edition Oreo to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The creme filling features two layers: the signature creme filled with sprinkles, plus a rich chocolate cake-flavored creme.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

You Can Get Girl Scout Cookies Delivered On Demand With DoorDash

Girl Scout Cookie season is here just in time to lift us out of our post-holiday season doldrums. This year, you may see local troops in stores with boxes spread out on a table or going door-to-door to take orders of Thin Mints, Samoas and other favorite varieties. However, these industrious and creative little ones know the importance of staying innovative in the digital age.
INTERNET
