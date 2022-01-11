ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

'Struggle love' is toxic. Why are we romanticizing it?

By Jenna Ryu, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvhb7_0diYoJ5d00

When looking for love, many people want a partner who will stick with them through thick and thin: Someone who is loyal and stays through the hardships — even if it includes multiple breakups, constant fighting and infidelity .

But this relationship dynamic has another name: "struggle love."

Though the name is relatively new, the concept is not. Take, for instance, "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, who have been praised for "still going strong" despite confronting issues ranging from infidelity to a child outside of the marriage. Or Hollywood's power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who both sang about their troubled relationship amid the rapper's cheating scandal.

Even Khloé Kardashian, perhaps unintentionally, romanticized struggle love in a 2021 birthday post for Tristan Thompson. Her now-ex-boyfriend cheated on her numerous times and recently admitted to fathering a child with another woman while he was with Kardashian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YagaB_0diYoJ5d00
As part of his apology tour surrounding his 2017 album 4:44, Jay-Z got candid about his sometimes troubled relationship with Beyoncé. Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup, Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGro

Kardashian wrote in March: "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they came out even stronger than they were before." The post garnered over 5 million likes.

Though these dynamics may be common, some say it's harmful to glamorize "struggle love."

"Being repeatedly lied to or cheated on isn't good for anyone, and selling it as, 'Look at us going through these hardships and getting stronger" is just a way to justify problematic behaviors," says Ramani Durvasula , a clinical psychologist and author of "Should I Stay or Should I Go?"

Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian: Here's the problem with his public apology

'Affair fog': Why some people jeopardize healthy marriages for quick flames

What is 'struggle love' and why is it problematic?

It's normal for couples to navigate occasional challenges. But there's a difference between arguing about household chores or finances and dealing with betrayal.

According to Zakiya Knighten, a relationship strategist, struggle love assumes that "enduring hardships such as infidelity, outside children, emotional unavailability and abuse will prove loyalty."

"It's problematic because it sets the tone for hardship to be an acceptable prerequisite for love when in reality, the pain, embarrassment, shame and low self esteem that result is the total opposite of love," Knighten says.

Durvasula adds struggle love is a form of trauma bonding, or an attachment formed by repeated abuse or neglect.

"It's usually one person who is the victim of these problems caused by the other… so struggle love becomes a way to enable the more problematic person in the relationship to keep cheating or lying and conveniently frame it as, 'we go through so much together,'" she warns.

Are you dating a narcissist?: Watch out for these red flags.

Though anyone can experience struggle love, Knighten says as a woman of color she feels it's especially normalized for Black women, who also face the pressures to conform to the "strong Black woman" trope, or the stereotype that they should be able to withstand turmoil and pain.

"We're taught to be strong, to figure it out, do it yourself and that you can take it because you are strong. And when we enter these toxic relationships, it often feels familiar to what we're already enduring in life," Knighten says. "So we keep proving, keep repeating and keep hoping he’ll value our ability to figure it out and take the abuse."

'I’ve invested too much time': Reasons we stay in relationships longer than we should

We're not taught what healthy love is supposed to look like

Many people have experienced the red flags of dating: love-bombing , negging, and now, struggle love. But what people are less familiar with is what healthy love actually looks like, especially when pop culture fixates on "exciting," high conflict romances. (Think "Grease," and of course, Harley Quinn and The Joker).

Is it a deal breaker? Most common relationship-ending conflicts.

"In a healthy relationship, it should never just be one party consistently proving their love and loyalty," Knighten clarifies. "It's both parties employing forgiveness and compromise and trust to navigate difficult times together,"

However, experts remind that it's possible for relationships to be long lasting, fulfilling and healthy.

Negging: The popular flirting technique that hinges on emotional manipulation

"We're taught too much that relationships are about endurance, obligation, sacrifice, and hard work, but we're not told that relationships are a place you should grow, where you should not be lied to or controlled," Durvasula says.

"Betrayals of trust are not part of a healthy relationship. Kindness, shared values, support, honesty, trust — those are what make a relationship healthy and worthwhile."

Searching for love?: Here's what to look for in a partner.

What healthy love looks like: All relationships need couples counseling, experts say. Here's why.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Struggle love' is toxic. Why are we romanticizing it?

Comments / 0

Related
BET

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Milian Talks Keeping Her Relationship Fun And Spontaneous With Husband M. Pokora!

Christina Milian developed her love of travel from her Cuban parents! Adorably, the mother-of-three continues to share her love for traveling across the globe with her singer-songwriter husband Matt Pokora (M. Pokora). The star recently chatted with BET Lifestyle exclusively about why she loves traveling with her hubby, along with their favorite kind of date night. Read about it below!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

What Causes Romantic Jealousy?

Jealousy occurs when one’s romantic partner is or appears to be attracted to a rival. New research suggests jealousy is only 30 percent heritable. Nonshared environmental factors explain the rest of the variation in jealousy. Jealousy is associated with having a lower mate value, lack of trust in one’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Suggests Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian Is Preventing Him From Seeing Their 4 Kids: 'You Ain't Gonna Run This Narrative On Me'

At one point in time, it was believed that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were coparenting their four children amicably while hashing out their divorce. But something seems to have changed. Article continues below advertisement. The 44-year-old rapper now says things are not so peachy, as he just implied during...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramani Durvasula
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Struggle Love#Love Actually#Look At Us#Red Flags#Marriages
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

353K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy