ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Vets in Poland hope antibiotics will save brown bear cub

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqvnT_0diYoA9600

A veterinarian said Tuesday that a brown bear cub found exhausted in snowy woods in southeastern Poland has been diagnosed with a disease that will be treated with antibiotics.

The young male named Ada has been diagnosed with anaplasmosis, a dangerous disease that has affected the cub's lungs and is probably behind the neurological symptoms like the shaking of the head.

He will be administered antibiotics twice a day with hopes for a full cure, doctor Radoslaw Fedaczynski said in a video posted on his veterinary center's Facebook.

Earlier Tuesday, another veterinarian at the center, Jakub Kotowicz, told The Associated Press it was a “good sign” that Ada had good appetite and was eating his meals, after he was given medication and put in a warm hut.

“But he is in serious condition with advanced neurological symptoms persisting,” Kotowicz, deputy head of the veterinary center in Przemysl, said before the diagnosis.

The cub, apparently born in the spring of 2021, was spotted by a forester on Monday wobbling alone in snow near a creek.

There were wolf tracks nearby and some blood spots, but no sign of his mother. Local forestry authorities decided he should be caught and taken to the Center for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals in Przemysl, spokesman for local foresters, Maciej Szpiech, said.

Szpiech said the aim is to eventually release the cub back into nature.

In 2016, the center saved a young female bear that was later sent to a zoo in Poznan, western Poland.

Brown bears are rare in Poland and are strictly protected, numbering no more than some 100 animals.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
ANIMALS
TMZ.com

Australian Golfer's Clubs Attacked By Giant Crab In Wild Video

A golfer in Australia is now in the market for a new driver ... 'cause a giant crab destroyed his on the course. The crazy scene happened Down Under recently ... when a golfer stepped away from his bag for just a few moments and returned to find a massive robber crab hugging his clubs.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Brown Bears#Vets#Cub#The Associated Press#Forester
Daily Mail

The life-saving 'Mexican wave': Hundreds of thousands of fish in Mexico work together to produce waves to protect them from predatory birds, study finds

Working together in their hundreds of thousands, fish that live in sulphidic springs in Mexico — aptly enough — can produce a Mexican wave that protects against birds. This is the conclusion of researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries in Germany who studied sulphur mollies in Teapa Municipality.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
earth.com

Leopard seals feed on sharks in New Zealand

New research led by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature New Zealand has found evidence that leopard seals eat ghost sharks. This is the first recorded example of a seal eating a shark, making seals part of a small and exclusive club of marine predators that do so. Leopard seals...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Fight to save red squirrels jeopardised by non-native conifer plantations

Red squirrel conservation strategies which favour non-native conifer plantations are likely to negatively impact the species, research has warned.The study led by Queen’s University Belfast and the University of St Andrews contends that native predators in native woodland, and not conifer plantations, are the key ingredients for red squirrel survival in Britain and Ireland.This contradicts existing conservation strategies that promote non-native conifer planting and instead highlights the value native predators can deliver to native biodiversity.Academics, along with Ulster Wildlife and citizen scientists, used camera traps to survey more than 700 sites across Northern Ireland over a five-year period for red...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

In a fight between a wild and a domestic budgie, whose feathers would fly?

This article is part of the “Who would win?” series, where wildlife experts dream up hypothetical battles between animals (all in the name of science). Who would have thought the budgerigar, Australia’s most petite parrot and a denizen of our arid and semi-arid inland, would become the most popular pet bird in the world? The budgerigar’s world domination began in 1840 when British ornithologist John Gould returned to England from the Australian colonies. With him were two budgerigars which had survived the months at sea. As Gould later wrote in a letter to a relative, the pair were “in exuberant voice and...
ANIMALS
Kansas City Star

‘Goofball’ bear cub uses beaver lodge for diving practice, Massachusetts video shows

One animal’s home is another animal’s playground, trail camera video from Massachusetts shows – especially when that other animal is a curious black bear cub. Janet Pesaturo captured the video with a camera strategically affixed to a tree in an undisclosed location in the central Massachusetts wilderness, she told McClatchy News in a phone interview.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Wildlife park releases new footage of month-old polar bear cub

A polar bear cub has been settling into life at the wildlife park where it was born a month ago.The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has released video footage of the cub wriggling and rolling over in the straw before settling down for a nap in the cubbing den.The cub was born in December at the RZSS-owned Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie to mother, Victoria and father, Arktos.Visitors are not yet able to see the youngster as both Victoria and her cub are settled in the off-show den to give them peace and quiet during the first sensitive...
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

Mama bear, cubs spotted napping in tree in Va. neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia have closed a road in one neighborhood after a mother bear and three cubs were spotted napping in a tree there. Chesapeake Animal Services asked residents near the tree — on Bruin Drive — to stay inside Monday and the general public to stay away from the area. Officials hope that giving the bears “space, quiet, and time” will allow them to leave.
VIRGINIA STATE
BBC

Mystery dog sickness linked to beach walks

A mystery illness causing dogs to become seriously ill has been linked to walks on beaches along the Yorkshire coast. Dog owner Cath Baggins said her cocker spaniel puppy Roo had spent six days in a vets after visiting Bridlington. Multiple cases of severe vomiting and diarrhoea have been reported...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Christmas miracle for otter rescued by member of public

A plucky otter cub experienced something of a festive miracle when it was rescued from a bin the day before Christmas in Durham.The otter, named Eve was suffering with hypothermia when it was discovered in a bin by a member of the public.After being taken to a vet, the RSPCA took Eve into their care before moving it to its Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire.The young mammal was slowly warmed up and given fluids as well as being hand reared with kitten milk and fish on its road to recovery.Once fully rehabilitated, Eve will return to the wild.“It...
ANIMALS
stlpublicradio.org

Baby ‘snot otters’ hatch at the St. Louis Zoo, in hopes of saving the species

It starts with a cluster of milky white eggs, the fragile orbs wrapped in a cloud of slime. Inside each grape-sized egg, an embryo will develop, its unblinking eye staring into the water. When it hatches about two months later, the larva will be small enough to perch on a quarter. Eventually, it will develop into one of the largest amphibians in North America: the hellbender salamander.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IFLScience

The Great British Pet Massacre Of 1939

At the beginning of the second world war, before a single shot had been fired, the British set about killing hundreds of thousands of their own pets. The British pet massacre is one of the stranger tragedies of WWII, a footnote that gets lost amongst all the human devastation that followed. In 1939, the British government formed the National Air Raid Precautions Animals Committee to decide what should happen to pets as the war commenced. The fear was that as the government was forced to ration food, people would either share their rations with their pets or simply leave them to die, inhumanely, of hunger.
ANIMALS
ABC News

ABC News

511K+
Followers
127K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy