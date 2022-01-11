ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Defence Forces soldier makes bid to have terror charges dropped

By James Ward
The Independent
 5 days ago

A legal bid by former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith to have terror-related charges against her dropped will be heard by the Special Criminal Court in Dublin next week.

Co Louth woman Smith, 39, is accused of being a member of so-called Islamic State (IS) and financing terrorism.

Her trial before the non-jury court was due to start this week.

At a hearing on Tuesday, lawyers for Smith sought to make an application for the case to be dismissed on the grounds there is not sufficient evidence to convict her on any of the charges.

The three judges presiding over the case agreed to consider the application next Monday.

Ms Smith appeared in court while her senior counsel Michael O’Higgins, outlined the basis of the application, under Section 4(e) of the Criminal Justice Act.

The details of Tuesday’s hearing cannot be reported by the media.

Ms Smith, wearing a dark coat, grey hat and black face covering, is currently on bail.

Her lawyers have claimed that there is not sufficient evidence against Ms Smith, however this was rejected by prosecution.

If the application is not successful, the trial will go ahead and is likely to last for 12 weeks.

The case received widespread attention in 2019 when it emerged that Smith, a former Air Corps soldier who had worked on the Government jet, had been detained in Syria over alleged links to IS.

Smith was arrested at Dublin Airport in 2019 on suspicion of terrorist offences after returning from Turkey in November with her young daughter.

She had travelled to Syria a number of years ago after she converted to Islam.

Smith is charged under Section Six of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 which makes it an offence to join a foreign unlawful organisation.

It is alleged that between October 28 2015 and December 1 2019 at a location outside the State, she was a member of a terrorist group styling itself as the Islamic State.

She has also been accused of financing terrorism, by sending 800 euro in assistance by Western Union money transfer to a named individual in 2015.

She has denied the charges.

UPI News

U.S. charges ex-Colombian soldier in assassination of Haitian president

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday charged a retired Colombian commando for allegedly taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Mario Palacios, 43, appeared in federal court in Miami where he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap in connection to Moise's assassination.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Ex-defence minister told to burn secret Iraq war memo reports

Former UK defence secretary Geoff Hoon alleges Downing Street insiders ordered him ?in no uncertain terms? to burn legal opinion that doubted basis for 2003 invasion. During Tony Blair's time in office, Downing Street allegedly ordered former defence secretary Geoff Hoon to burn a secret memo that questioned the legality of the 2003 Iraq invasion. Hoon makes the bombshell claim in a new memoir.
POLITICS
The Independent

German journalist acquitted of terror charges in Turkey

A Turkish court has acquitted German journalist Mesale Tolu after years on trial for terror-related charges.“After 4 years, 8 months and 20 days: Acquitted of both charges!” Tolu tweeted after her acquittal. She was accused of engaging in terror propaganda and being a member of a banned left-wing group — the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party Tolu, 38, was placed in pre-trial detention for eight months in 2017. She was later released but was barred from leaving Turkey until August 2018. She lives in Germany.Before her arrest, Tolu worked as a translator and journalist for the Turkish ETHA news agency.German-Turkish relations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Terrorism charge for suspect in South Africa Parliament fire

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A man accused of setting a fire that destroyed parts of South Africa’s historic Parliament complex is facing an additional charge of terrorism. Prosecutors added the terrorism charge Tuesday when the man appeared for a bail hearing. They accuse Zandile Mafe of intending to detonate or place an explosive device at the Parliament complex. He has been sent to a psychiatric hospital for a month for assessment. He was already charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, arson and possession of an explosive device. The Parliament complex was ravaged by a fire that started on Jan. 2. Firefighters took four days to completely extinguish it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times and Democrat

Detained Tunisia ex-minister suspected of 'terrorism'

Detained Tunisian ex-justice minister Noureddine Bhiri of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, who is refusing food or medication after his transfer to hospital, is suspected of "terrorism", the interior minister said Monday.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UK counter-terror police help FBI after British hostage-taker shot at synagogue

UK counter-terrorism officers are working with authorities in the US after a British hostage-taker was shot dead after an hours-long stand-off at a synagogue.The man has been identified by the FBI as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram.He was killed in a “shooting incident” after the FBI entered the building at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday.All four hostages were unharmed.My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the appalling act in Texas. We condemn this act of terrorism and anti-semitism.We stand with US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Windrush descendant loses High Court battle with Home Office over status

The son of a Windrush survivor has said he is “devastated” after losing a High Court battle with home secretary Priti Patel over his immigration status.Damian Gabrielle, 39, who moved from St Lucia to Britain at the age of 18 and lives in Catford, southeast London, sought to challenge the Home Office’s refusal to regularise his status.However, the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, disagreed on Friday and refused to give him the go-ahead to mount a judicial review, having considered arguments from the claimant’s lawyers earlier this week, and said that Mr Gabrielle does not have a viable case.“I am...
POLITICS
The Independent

Met accused of ‘double standards’ over position on Downing Street parties

The Metropolitan Police has been accused of “double standards” after saying it would await the outcome of a Government inquiry before deciding whether to investigate breaches of Covid laws at Downing Street parties.Scotland Yard indicated any police investigation would depend on evidence unearthed in the Cabinet Office inquiry carried out by Sue Gray, adding: “If the inquiry identifies evidence of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.”Some lawyers and policing commentators described the approach as suggesting there was one rule for those in power and another for everyone else.Raj Chada,...
POLITICS
AFP

US court orders Colombia ex-rebels to pay $36mn over Betancourt kidnap

A US court has ordered Colombia's former FARC rebels to pay $36 million in compensation for the kidnapping of presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt, who was held hostage from 2002 to 2008. According to a January 4 ruling by a federal court in Pennsylvania, which was made public late Thursday, Lawrence Delloye -- the son of Betancourt from her first marriage to Frenchman Fabrice Delloye -- was entitled to $12 million in compensation and may "recover threefold the damages he . . . sustains and the cost of the suit, including attorney's fees." Delloye, a US citizen also known as Lorenzo, was barely a teenager when his mother was abducted. He sued 14 former leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in June 2018 for compensation under the Antiterrorism Act, which allows victims of terrorism to seek damages in US federal courts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

IDF Soldier Hurt in Terror Ramming Attack Near Halamish in Benjamin Region

A vehicle driven by an Arab terrorist struck an Israel Defense Forces soldier on Tuesday evening in a ramming attack that took place near the Neve Tzuf-Halamish junction near the Jewish community of Halamish, in the Benjamin region. The IDF said in a statement that the terrorist “arrived at the...
MILITARY
infosecurity-magazine.com

UK Defence Academy Attack Forced IT Rebuild – Report

A possible nation-state attack on the UK’s primary defense training facility last year forced the academy to rebuild its IT infrastructure, according to a former senior officer. Air marshal Edward Stringer served as director-general of joint force development and of the UK Defence Academy before recently retiring. The academy...
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson signs off plan to put military in charge of tackling migrant crossings

The military will be put in charge of tackling the number of boats crossing the Channel in a move signed off by the Prime Minister.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is to take over command of the operation from the Border Force within weeks, according to The Times and Daily Mail.The department confirmed the Government is exploring “every avenue” to prevent more crossings, while the Home Office said it was introducing “necessary long-term changes”.More detailed information on how the plan would work is yet to be provided, and questions have gone unanswered.It’s a desperate move by a government that isn’t able...
POLITICS
The Independent

What are judicial review proceedings Harry wants to bring against Home Office?

The Duke of Sussex has filed a claim for a judicial review against a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.Harry wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, according to a legal representative for the duke.“He sought a judicial review in September 2021 to challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures, in the hopes that this could be re-evaluated for the obvious and necessary protection...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trial against philanthropist and dozens resumes in Turkey

The trial against prominent Turkish civil rights figure Osman Kavala resumed Monday — the 1539th day of his pre-trial detention — without his participation.The hearing is taking place as a Council of Europe deadline that could trigger infringement procedures looms. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2019 that Kavala’s rights had been violated and ordered his release. But Turkey has repeatedly refused to do so, most recently in a court proceeding in late December.Philanthropist Kavala, who is in Silivri prison on the outskirts of Istanbul said in October he would no longer attend the trial via...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Texas: Synagogue suspect dead as governor says all hostages out and safe

The gunman who had taken hostages at a synagogue in Texas and was demanding the release of a convicted murderer known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a US prison, is dead. Police in Colleyville, on the outskirts of Fort Worth, were called to the Congregation Beth Israel at 10.41am on Saturday and several hours later all hostages were out alive and safe, Texas governor Greg Abbott tweeted. According to reports, the gunman was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, an alleged terrorist from Pakistan serving 86 years in a Texas prison for attempting to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. He...
RELIGION
Fox News

'Corrupt' FBI should be 'eliminated' for statement on Texas synagogue hostage taker: Critics

The FBI is facing backlash on social media after an official said that the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were "not specifically related to the Jewish community." "The FBI is now an organization solely focused on destroying the domestic enemies of the Democratic Party," conservative talk radio show Jesse Kelly tweeted Sunday morning. "Any Republican Congress or Presidential candidate who doesn’t loudly proclaim his intention to massively reform or disband this organization should not be considered."
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Argentinian judge caught kissing cop-killer behind bars

An Argentinian judge was caught on video kissing a convicted cop-killer after trying to get him a reduced sentence — but she claims there was no hanky-panky as she interviewed him for a book. The leaked clip shows Judge Mariel Suárez on Dec. 29 at a penitentiary in Trelew,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

