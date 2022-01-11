Armed police in three-day standoff with man at house in Coventry

Armed police officers outside the property in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry. Photograph: Jacob King/PA

A police standoff with a man who is believed to be armed and has barricaded himself inside his house with his eight-year-old son has entered a third day.

Police attended the property in Coventry at 12.20am on Sunday to conduct a welfare check on a man and child.

The 41-year-old man refused to come out of the ground floor flat, and armed officers have been seen pointing weapons towards the building as a large cordon remains in place.

A spokesperson for West Midlands police said: “The 41-year-old has his eight-year-old son with him and there are some concerns for their safety. Several officers, including armed police and other specially trained officers, are at the scene to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”

Dozens of officers have been on the scene since Sunday as they aim to resolve the standoff safely, and specialist negotiators are continuing to speak to the man.

Nearby Earlsdon primary school has remained closed for a second day, with pupils taking part in lessons from home.

Several road closures are in place and residents within the police cordon have been told by officers to remain in their homes where possible, but to ask for an escort through the cordon if they need to go to the shops or work.

Police said they have been visiting each address to update residents and offer assistance.

In a update on Tuesday afternoon, the Coventry police commander, Ch Supt Pete Henrick, said: “We apologise for the continued disruption to everyone within the cordon surrounding Earlsdon Avenue North, but our priority remains the safety of those involved.

“Your patience is appreciated and we will continue to update you as the situation develops.”

Coventry city council said temporary accommodation was available to anyone unable to enter their homes, but a rest facility at the local library that opened on Monday has closed.