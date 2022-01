I applaud the idea of having a print edition of The Tribune to read every Wednesday. However, your decision to bypass carriers and send it by snail mail makes no sense whatsoever. Typically, we do not receive our mail delivery until around 3:00 or 4:00 in the afternoon. By that time, we have already read the online edition and the print edition is superfluous. What we would like is to read the print edition while sipping our coffee first thing in the morning. That is the true newspaper experience which we enjoyed for so many years. Please reconsider and bring back carrier delivery!

7 DAYS AGO