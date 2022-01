AUDUSD opened Thursday’s session on a positive note, aiming to repeat Thursday’s rally, which cracked the ceiling around 0.7274. The price has already recovered half of November’s sell-off to trade at a 2-month high, with the momentum indicators hinting at additional gains as the RSI has bounced back above its 50 neutral level to mark fresh highs. Likewise, the MACD jumped to the highest level since November, while the rising Stochastics are still some distance below their 80 overbought number, signaling that there is more room for improvement in the market.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO