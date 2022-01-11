ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

HHOMA To Honor Student Winners

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host a virtual award ceremony to celebrate the student winners of the Project on Racism Contest and 38th Annual Poster Competition. The ceremony can be viewed Saturday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. on HHOMA’s Facebook page or YouTube channel or on Monday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m. from WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel, directly following the broadcast of the annual Ecumenical Service.

A program of the virtual ceremony can be accessed here.

“We are overjoyed to have had so many talented West Virginia students participate in this year’s creative contests,” said HHOMA Executive Director and Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission Chair Jill Upson. “This is one small way that we can learn with and from the children in our state and provide them with an opportunity to showcase their talents. We are especially excited to have offered each winner a gift card this year as reward for their incredible work.”

Poster Artwork
The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the Beta Beta Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, presented the 38th annual Poster Competition.

West Virginia students from grades K-12 could enter the poster competition. The art must have focused on the following quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Poster award recipients are listed below:

Grade K-5
1st Place
Mason Toler
Road Branch Elementary, 2nd Grade
Mixed Media

Grade 6-8
1st Place
Jasmine Leigh Breedlove
Hamlin PK-8 School, 7th Grade
Acrylic Media

1st Place
Alana Garcia
Park Middle School, 8th Grade
Mixed Media

1st Place
Maya Panta
Park Middle School, 8th Grade
Mixed Media

2nd Place
Jackson Schroder
Park Middle School, 8th Grade
Mixed Media

2nd Place
Alex Bieri
Park Middle School, 7th Grade
Mixed Media

2nd Place
Addison Cox
Park Middle School, 8th Grade
Mixed Media

3rd Place
Bria Donatelli
Park Middle School, 8th Grade
Mixed Media

3rd Place
Ava Ford
Park Middle School, 7th Grade
Mixed Media

3rd Place
Brianna N. Holley
Hamlin PK-8 School, 7th Grade
Acrylic Media

Grade 9-12
1st Place
Alayna H. Garst
Williamstown High School, 10th Grade
Mixed Media

1st Place
Angel J. Todd
South Charleston High School, 11th Grade

1st Place
Erica O. Watkins
Lincoln County High School, 12th Grade
Acrylic Media

2nd Place
Kylie Robin Browning
Lincoln County High School, 9th Grade
Chalk & Acrylic Media

2nd Place
Zyan J. Faulkner
South Charleston High School, 12th Grade

3rd Place
Elizabeth F. Williams
Independence High School, 10th Grade
Essays | Film
The Project on Racism Contest was presented by the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the YWCA Wheeling. Entries were accepted for essays and five-minute films and was open to any student from grades 1-12 attending public, private, parochial, or home school in West Virginia. Group and class entries were also accepted.

All entries must have focused on the following quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “The quality, not the longevity, of one’s life is what is important.”

Award recipients for each category are listed below:

Essay Award Recipients:
Grade 1-5
1st Place
Makenna Murray
West Liberty Elementary School, 4th Grade

2nd Place
Olivia Diehl
Bethlehem Elementary School, 4th Grade

3rd Place
Kole Cunningham
Bethlehem Elementary School, 5th Grade

Grade 6-8
1st Place
Sydney Burke
Wheeling Country Day School, 8th Grade

2nd Place
Anna Contraguerro
Wheeling Country Day School, 8th Grade

3rd Place
Camdyn Harris
West Side Middle School, 8th Grade

Grade 9-12
1st Place
Luke Snuffer
Mount Hope Christian Academy, 10th Grade

2nd Place
Caroline Ringwald
Woodrow Wilson High School, 10th Grade

3rd Place
Eden Miller
Mount Hope Christian Academy, 11th Grade

Film Award Recipients:
Grade 5-8
1st Place
Thomas Browning
Beckley Stratton Middle School, 8th Grade

2nd Place
Lily Tennant
West Liberty Elementary School, 5th Grade

3rd Place
Wheeling Country Day School

Grade 9-12
1st Place
Wheeling Park High School TV & Radio Department

2nd Place
Greenbrier East High School Advanced Theater Class

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, which operates within the Office of Governor Jim Justice, is committed to assisting all underserved citizens across West Virginia and developing innovative ways to address issues affecting minority populations through conversation, education, leadership, and collaboration. For more information, visit our Facebook page at @WVHHOMA, our website at minorityaffairs.wv.gov, or call our office at 304-356-2023.

The post HHOMA To Honor Student Winners appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, WV
Lincoln County, WV
Education
CBS News

Snow and ice blast through the South in powerful winter storm

A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

King family says holiday is no cause for celebration

Washington — Long known as a holiday dedicated to service as "a day on, not a day off," this Martin Luther King Jr. Day is taking on renewed significance as voting rights legislation faces mounting hurdles in Congress. "Be engaged. Right now, it is about protecting, preserving and expanding...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
CBS News

Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, has died at 102

Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, has died. He was 102. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Sunday announced his death on Twitter, both of them calling McGee an American hero. "While I am saddened...
MILITARY
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy