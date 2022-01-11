HHOMA To Honor Student Winners

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host a virtual award ceremony to celebrate the student winners of the Project on Racism Contest and 38th Annual Poster Competition. The ceremony can be viewed Saturday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. on HHOMA’s Facebook page or YouTube channel or on Monday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m. from WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel, directly following the broadcast of the annual Ecumenical Service.

A program of the virtual ceremony can be accessed here.

“We are overjoyed to have had so many talented West Virginia students participate in this year’s creative contests,” said HHOMA Executive Director and Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission Chair Jill Upson. “This is one small way that we can learn with and from the children in our state and provide them with an opportunity to showcase their talents. We are especially excited to have offered each winner a gift card this year as reward for their incredible work.”

Poster Artwork

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the Beta Beta Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, presented the 38th annual Poster Competition.

West Virginia students from grades K-12 could enter the poster competition. The art must have focused on the following quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Poster award recipients are listed below:

Grade K-5

1st Place

Mason Toler

Road Branch Elementary, 2nd Grade

Mixed Media

Grade 6-8

1st Place

Jasmine Leigh Breedlove

Hamlin PK-8 School, 7th Grade

Acrylic Media

1st Place

Alana Garcia

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media

1st Place

Maya Panta

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media

2nd Place

Jackson Schroder

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media

2nd Place

Alex Bieri

Park Middle School, 7th Grade

Mixed Media

2nd Place

Addison Cox

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media

3rd Place

Bria Donatelli

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media

3rd Place

Ava Ford

Park Middle School, 7th Grade

Mixed Media

3rd Place

Brianna N. Holley

Hamlin PK-8 School, 7th Grade

Acrylic Media

Grade 9-12

1st Place

Alayna H. Garst

Williamstown High School, 10th Grade

Mixed Media

1st Place

Angel J. Todd

South Charleston High School, 11th Grade

1st Place

Erica O. Watkins

Lincoln County High School, 12th Grade

Acrylic Media

2nd Place

Kylie Robin Browning

Lincoln County High School, 9th Grade

Chalk & Acrylic Media

2nd Place

Zyan J. Faulkner

South Charleston High School, 12th Grade

3rd Place

Elizabeth F. Williams

Independence High School, 10th Grade

Essays | Film

The Project on Racism Contest was presented by the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the YWCA Wheeling. Entries were accepted for essays and five-minute films and was open to any student from grades 1-12 attending public, private, parochial, or home school in West Virginia. Group and class entries were also accepted.

All entries must have focused on the following quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “The quality, not the longevity, of one’s life is what is important.”

Award recipients for each category are listed below:

Essay Award Recipients:

Grade 1-5

1st Place

Makenna Murray

West Liberty Elementary School, 4th Grade

2nd Place

Olivia Diehl

Bethlehem Elementary School, 4th Grade

3rd Place

Kole Cunningham

Bethlehem Elementary School, 5th Grade

Grade 6-8

1st Place

Sydney Burke

Wheeling Country Day School, 8th Grade

2nd Place

Anna Contraguerro

Wheeling Country Day School, 8th Grade

3rd Place

Camdyn Harris

West Side Middle School, 8th Grade

Grade 9-12

1st Place

Luke Snuffer

Mount Hope Christian Academy, 10th Grade

2nd Place

Caroline Ringwald

Woodrow Wilson High School, 10th Grade

3rd Place

Eden Miller

Mount Hope Christian Academy, 11th Grade

—

Film Award Recipients:

Grade 5-8

1st Place

Thomas Browning

Beckley Stratton Middle School, 8th Grade

2nd Place

Lily Tennant

West Liberty Elementary School, 5th Grade

3rd Place

Wheeling Country Day School

Grade 9-12

1st Place

Wheeling Park High School TV & Radio Department

2nd Place

Greenbrier East High School Advanced Theater Class

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, which operates within the Office of Governor Jim Justice, is committed to assisting all underserved citizens across West Virginia and developing innovative ways to address issues affecting minority populations through conversation, education, leadership, and collaboration. For more information, visit our Facebook page at @WVHHOMA, our website at minorityaffairs.wv.gov, or call our office at 304-356-2023.

