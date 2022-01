A few items that have popped into The Cyber Hut inboxes over the past week relating to funding and vendor news. iC Consult Group Completes Acquisition of ICSynergy. iC Consult, a European consulting firm focused specifically in the areas of identity and access management announced they had acquired US integrator ICSynergy. ICSynergy has been around since 2000 and is based out of Texas. They provide both IAM and PAM advisory services and LinkedIn lists 65 employees. Whilst an advisory outfit, they do have a “product” focus in the form of IdentityRM. This is a relationship management tool that looks to solve the complex interactions often found in the B2X business models – which perhaps many classic IAM platforms fail to deliver against. IC Consult is the bigger of the 2 organisations by a magnitude, with nearly 300 employees according to LinkedIn and a broad focus across both B2E and B2C identity deployments.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO