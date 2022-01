Consumers have become dependent on digital interactions, and they are focusing more on privacy as a result. They want to feel secure and avoid processes that take too long when sharing their personal information, but their skepticism of technology can serve as a major stumbling block. One survey revealed that 82% of United States adults are concerned that their online data may not be secure and that 82% also would like to have a better understanding of the personal information companies have collected. In fact, just 39% said they know where their online data is stored.

