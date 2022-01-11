ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Arquette Coaches New Generation on 'Rules' to Survive a Horror Movie in Final Scream Trailer

By Benjamin VanHoose
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scream O.G.'s are educating a new generation about the rules of horror movies. On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures debuted the final trailer for Scream, the fifth entry in the franchise, ahead of it hitting theaters on Friday. In the trailer, David Arquette's Dewey teaches the young members of the Woodsboro community...

SheKnows

'Scream' Stars Courteney Cox & David Arquette Say Daughter Coco 'Doesn't Watch Anything We Do'

Courteney Cox and David Arquette had a great time working together again on Scream 5, a sequel to 1996’s Scream which premieres on January 14. But their 17-year-old daughter Coco isn’t that psyched about her parents’ latest collaboration. In a January 9 joint interview with Extra, Arquette said of Cox, “It’s always wonderful working opposite each other. We have a daughter we co-parent together. I have a wonderful wife with two kids as well…It’s been a long time, and it’s just an interesting thing to see Gail and Dewey sort of on-screen again.” Arquette is married to Christina McLarty and the...
HollywoodLife

David Arquette’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christina McLarty, Plus His Marriage To Courteney Cox

Here we break down everything to know about David Arquette’s wife, Christina McLarty, and his ex-wife, Courtney Cox. David Arquette, 50, is an actor, director, producer, and former professional wrestler who’s perhaps best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the 1996 slasher flick Scream. In addition to his star turn in that film (and the subsequent Scream installments within the franchise), the Virginia native also appeared in popular film and TV like 1999’s Never Been Kissed and the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Us Weekly

David Arquette Says Filming New ‘Scream’ With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox Was a ‘Cathartic Experience’

A meaningful return. David Arquette detailed how it felt to work with his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, on the new Scream movie a decade after their split. “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” the Virginia native, 50, told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday, January 5. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
Revolver

'Jackass Forever': See Gnarly Final Trailer for New Movie

Mark your calendar! After COVID-related delays, the new Jackass movie, Jackass Forever, is finally coming. And bring the hype up to even more of a fever pitch, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man and Co. have offered up a final trailer for the fourth big-screen installment in the brilliantly cringe-worthy, nausea-inducing and unrepentedly sophomoric stunt-prank movie franchise. Older but not at all wiser, most of the gang are back. Bam Margera, who was controversially fired from the production, is not. There are new cast members, including surfer, performer and YouTuber Sean "Poopies" McInerney. Guest stars: Eric Andre, Machine Gun Kelly and others. And, of course, many insane new pranks and stunts, a few of which landed Steve-O and a silver-haired Knoxville — the latter of whom has said that this will be his final installment of the series — in the hospital during filming. Watch above.
HollywoodLife

David Arquette Loses It With Laughter Over Ex Courteney Cox’s ‘Gross’ Bangs On ‘Scream 3’ — Watch

Courteney Cox said ‘there was nothing worse’ than her bangs on ‘Scream 3,’ which her ex-husband and co-star David Arquette got a kick out of. Exes Courteney Cox, 57, and David Arquette, 50, bonded while promoting their new Scream movie on The Drew Barrymore Show. The formerly married pair and co-star Neve Campbell, 48, appeared on Drew Barrymore‘s talk show via Zoom on Monday and shared laughs while discussing Courteney’s unpleasant bangs that she donned to play Gale Weathers in 2000’s Scream 3.
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Courteney Cox & David Arquette Divorced & Where They Stand Now

Since their split, fans have wondered why Courteney Cox and David Arquette divorced and where they are now after starring in five Scream movies. Courteney and David met on the set of 1996’s Scream, in which they played love interests Gale Weathers and Dewy Riley. We “fell in love on the first, hated each other on the second, got married right before the third and…what are you talking about, what’s wrong? Is there some news about us?” Courteney told ABC News in 2011. In an interview with People in 2009, David revealed that he and Courteney met at a pre-party before...
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
StyleCaster

David Arquette’s Net Worth Is Huge—Here’s How It Compares to His ‘Scream’ Co-Star & Ex Courteney Cox

It’s been over 25 years since Scream, yet David Arquette’s net worth is still benefitting from his time in the slasher film franchise. In fact, his salary has only continued to grow with each new Scream movie—and the same can be said for the latest installment. Buy ‘Scream’ Tickets at Fandango $13.69+ Buy Now Before rising to prominence with Scream, Arquette—who was born in September 1971—was raised in a commune near Bentonville, Virginia. Arquette‘s mother Brenda worked as a therapist, actress, poet and acting instructor, while his father Lewis was an actor. He grew up with four siblings: Patricia, Rosanna, Alexis and Richmond, who...
StyleCaster

Courteney Cox’s Net Worth Reveals What She Makes For ‘Scream’ Compared to ‘Friends’

If you want to know how much of Courteney Cox’s net worth includes what made on friends Friends—and its HBO Max reunion—you’ve come to right place. Allow us to dive into what to know about Courteney Cox’s net worth and her salary for Friends, Scream and more Hollywood franchises ahead. Cox started acting career with a taste of fame in small television roles, like the 80’s sitcom Family Ties, where she starred as none other than Michael J. Fox’s character Alex P. Keaton’s girlfriend, Lauren Miller. And in the music world, fans also saw Cox as Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 music video...
StyleCaster

Neve Campbell’s Net Worth Includes Her Original ‘Scream’ Salary—Here’s What She Made Then Vs. Now

Scream queen. Over 25 years after becoming a global sensation thanks to Scream, Neve Campbell’s net worth has continued to thrive. But her salary over the years for each of the Scream movies might surprise you. Buy ‘Scream’ Tickets at Fandango $13.69+ Buy Now Long before starring in Scream, Campbell—whose full name is Neve Adrianne Campbell—was born in October 1973 in Guelph, Ontario. She grew up in the Canadian town alongside her three brothers Christian, Alex and Damian. Her mother Marnie was a yoga instructor and psychologist from Amsterdam, while her father Gerry immigrated from Glasgow, Scotland to Canada to teach high school drama classes. While...
FMX 94.5

‘Scream’ Final Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

Will Scream be the movie to finally dethrone Spider-Man: No Way Home at the top of the box office chart? Most predictions right now having it grossing about $40 million, which would likely be enough to make it the top film in the country. As one final sales pitch there’s a new trailer out today, featuring the returning cast of Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox, plus good old Ghostface — who in at least one scene seems to have a new silver mask and a flamethrower.
