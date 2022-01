The Porsche Taycan is no stranger to breaking records. Late in 2020, the Taycan sedan found its way into the Guinness World Records book for completing the longest drift in an electric vehicle. Just over a year ago, a Taycan Turbo S once again set a record, this time for the fastest indoor speed. After the Taycan arrived, the Taycan Cross Turismo was launched with its distinctive wagon body style. It has now accomplished its own Guinness World Record for the greatest altitude change ever achieved with an EV. Think of it as the automotive equivalent of climbing Everest but without the frostbite and two months of arduous physical climbing.

