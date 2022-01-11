Nearly 47,000 days spent in hospital by delayed discharge patients in November

Nearly 47,000 days were spent in hospital by patients whose discharge was delayed during November, the latest figures show.

Statistics from Public Health Scotland show there were 46,894 days spent in hospital as a result of delayed discharge in November 2021.

This is a 40% increase compared to the number of delayed days in November 2020.

In November 2021, the average number of beds occupied due to delayed discharges per day was 1,563, a 3% decrease from October 2021.

That is not acceptable

Alex Cole-Hamilton

Responding to the figures, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said quick action should be taken to reduce bed blocking.

He said: “We know keeping people trapped in hospital unnecessarily causes disruption and distress to both patients and their families.

“These delays cost the NHS eye-watering sums of money and in most cases it is an entirely avoidable problem.

“The majority of delayed discharges in November were due to waiting on a care home place, social care support to enable them to live in their own home or for an assessment to be conducted.

“That is not acceptable. The SNP must act now.”