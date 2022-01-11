ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Nearly 47,000 days spent in hospital by delayed discharge patients in November

By Neil Pooran
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SiZE_0diYkx6B00

Nearly 47,000 days were spent in hospital by patients whose discharge was delayed during November, the latest figures show.

Statistics from Public Health Scotland show there were 46,894 days spent in hospital as a result of delayed discharge in November 2021.

This is a 40% increase compared to the number of delayed days in November 2020.

In November 2021, the average number of beds occupied due to delayed discharges per day was 1,563, a 3% decrease from October 2021.

That is not acceptable

Alex Cole-Hamilton

Responding to the figures, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said quick action should be taken to reduce bed blocking.

He said: “We know keeping people trapped in hospital unnecessarily causes disruption and distress to both patients and their families.

“These delays cost the NHS eye-watering sums of money and in most cases it is an entirely avoidable problem.

“The majority of delayed discharges in November were due to waiting on a care home place, social care support to enable them to live in their own home or for an assessment to be conducted.

“That is not acceptable. The SNP must act now.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Hospitals unable to discharge healthy patients due to care shortage

Grandmother-of-two Janice McDonald remembers little of the fall that caused her to be admitted to hospital. Janice, 74, was in the kitchen when it happened. "I opened my eyes and it was horrendous, I couldn't move, nothing," she said. Janice lives alone in a three-bedroom house in Cardiff. She said...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Long Covid: Poorest patients denied specialist NHS treatment

Long Covid sufferers from the poorest areas of the country are being denied access to specialist care, figures show.The NHS has admitted that it must do more to help those from deprived backgrounds gain access to its long Covid clinics, which were launched at the end of 2020 with the promise of “vital rehabilitation”.There are fears that the disparity in treatment could widen the inequality gap at a time when ministers are vowing to “level up” Britain.Data shows that patients from the poorest areas account for just one in five patients at the clinics, though separate figures from the...
HEALTH SERVICES
2urbangirls.com

LA County COVID hospitalizations surpass 4,000; ICU patients nearing 600

There were 4,175 people with the coronavirus in county hospitals, according to the latest state figures posted Thursday morning, up from 3,912 the day prior. The number of Los Angeles County people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment rose to more then 4,000 on Thursday, Jan. 13, as the winter surge fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant raged on unabated.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Discharges#Public Health Scotland#Scottish#Democrat#Nhs#Snp
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Hospitals near breaking point with influx of COVID patients

The Biden administration is pressing to ship more COVID test kits to schools amid growing criticism of shortages as infections pile up nationwide. But for hospitals dealing with the surge the worst is far from over. In the city of Rochester in New York state, hospitals are so over capacity and under-staffed that many are asking ambulances to take patients elsewhere. William Brangham reports.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Health board in ‘managed suspension’ of GP services as it creaks under pressure

GPs will focus on the most serious cases as practices across NHS Lanarkshire suspend services as it continues to creak under the weight of the latest coronavirus surge.The health board, which remains at the highest black alert level, said for the next four weeks all GP surgeries will be moved to a “managed suspension of services” and will only focus on the most urgent and time-critical care.Dr Linda Findlay, medical director at South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “This change to GP practices will help us deal with the continuing challenges in community services and help reduce the...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
WPG Talk Radio

NJ hospitals delay surgeries to deal with COVID patients

Despite falling COVID metrics being reported by Gov. Phil Murphy's administration and an overall drop in hospitalizations, many hospitals in New Jersey continue to postpone some elective surgeries. Patients are being told their noncritical surgeries will not happen for up to three weeks as hospitals deal with both a large...
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Independent

Hospitals told to consider legal action against patients refusing to leave beds

NHS England has called on healthcare officials to consider taking legal action against patients who refuse to give up their hospital beds if further care options are available.Patient safety charities have raised concerns about the potential for unsafe discharges after the Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported that NHSE guidance urged trusts to consider following the “local discharge choice policy,” which could involve legal action, if someone “with mental capacity” refuses to leave a bed because they do not accept NHS-funded short-term care offers.The guidance, sent in December, says the process “may include seeking an order for possession of the hospital...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Covid: Medical centre cancels pre-booked appointments

A health centre has cancelled all pre-booked appointments because so many staff have been affected by Covid. Patients at Hanham and Oldland near Bristol can only be seen for on the day emergency appointments. The practice wrote to all its patients explaining that staff were exhausted and it was having...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Vaccine status of Covid patients in Jersey hospitals to be published

A report on the vaccination status of adults who end up in hospital as a result of Covid-19 is to be published. The figures will relate to Jersey patients who were in hospital between July and December 2021. It follows a report published last week into the vaccination status of...
WORLD
The Independent

Health board reintroduces essential-visits-only policy to ease pressure on staff

A health board in Scotland has reintroduced essential visits only at all of its hospitals and inpatient services.NHS Lanarkshire said it has enforced the restriction due to pressures on staff amid a surge in Covid cases and staff absences.Earlier this week the health board announced all GP practices will move to “managed suspension of services”, which means doctors will only focus on the most urgent and time-critical care, a move Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie described as “unprecedented”.Essential visits, according to the health board, only permit visits to patients where not seeing a family member would “cause particular distress or...
HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses Asked to Use Paid Time Off When Quarantining with COVID-19

Many nurses are waking up to a grim reality amid the Omicron surge. Some are being asked to continue working even if they test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic. Others say they must use paid time off, including sick days and vacation time, if they need to self-isolate at home. That’s according to ten nurses at five different hospitals and two unions representing thousands of providers across the country.
LYNWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Surging Omicron Cases Hitting Hospitals, Schools And Workforce Hard

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials with the county health department expressed concern that the percentage of COVID patients in intensive care units is now higher than  it was during the Delta surge. Jan. 14, 2022 (CBSLA) COVID infections have been wreaking havoc on schools, hospitals and the workforce. On Friday, LA County Health said that hospitalizations are rising sharply, with an average of 629 more people with COVID-19 being admitted every day. “…all [COVID patients] require resource-intensive precautions, including isolation rooms, cohorted staff and PPE, and this does continue to represent a substantial strain on the the healthcare system, particularly in light of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KWCH.com

Local nurse describes COVID’s impact on already strained nursing industry

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County COVID-19 dashboard shows local hospitals continue to operate in critical status, as the current surge in COVID cases adds to an already existing nationwide shortage of nurses. Eyewitness News wanted to know how that shortage and the ongoing surge affects our local hospitals. While the hospitals wouldn’t sit down with us on the subject, one local nurse did.
WICHITA, KS
Rock Hill Herald

North Carolina hospitals add nearly 400 new COVID-19 patients over the weekend

North Carolina hospitals added nearly 400 new COVID-19 patients over the weekend, as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,850 hospitalizations Monday, up by 376 people since Friday. That total approaches the state’s record-high of 3,990, set in January of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy