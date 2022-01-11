ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Fed Chairman Powell testifies at confirmation hearing

 5 days ago
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify Tuesday as part of his confirmation for a second term.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Seekingalpha.com

Nominee for Fed Vice Chair, Lael Brainard, gears up for confirmation hearing

Following the confirmation hearing of Fed Chair Jay Powell on Tuesday, Lael Brainard is heading over to Capitol Hill this morning for her hearing in front of the Senate Banking Committee. As nominee for Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve, Brainard will tell Congress that the fight against inflation is the central bank's "most important task" as it shifts gears towards tighter monetary policy. Brainard has been in the economic policymaking field for years, serving as a senior Treasury official for international affairs under President Obama and working her way up to the Fed's Board of Governors.
Bismarck Tribune

Fed's Powell: Inflation is a major threat to jobs

Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged Tuesday that high inflation has emerged as a serious threat to the Federal Reserve's goal of helping put more Americans back to work and that the Fed will raise rates more than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. "If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will," Powell said during a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, which is considering his nomination for a second four-year term. Fed officials have forecast three increases in their benchmark short-term rate this year, though some economists say they envision four rate hikes in 2022.
104.1 WIKY

Fed balance sheet drawdown coming, says Powell at confirmation hearing

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials will likely move sooner and faster when reducing the central bank’s nearly $9 trillion balance sheet than it has during previous tightening cycles, but no final decisions have been made, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday. “The economy is in a...
Markets Insider

Senator Cynthia Lummis asked Jerome Powell in his confirmation for a 'lifeline' on her proposal for crypto banks under review by the Fed

Sen. Cynthia Lummis asked the Fed's Jerome Powell why Wyoming crypto banks have yet to be approved. Powell said the Fed was moving carefully because the proposed institutions are "hugely precedential." Lummis has previously said Powell stands in the way of broad crypto adoption. Sign up here for our daily...
Axios

Powell hearing shows political pressures facing the Fed

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faced a Senate confirmation hearing for a second term leading the central bank Tuesday. It showed the exceptionally difficult political balancing act the Fed will face in the coming years. Why it matters: Powell appears on track to be confirmed, but if so his second...
Reuters

Powell, Brainard hearings may shine light on inflation risks, broader Fed debates

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee holds hearings this week for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and vice chair nominee Lael Brainard that could provide new details about the U.S. central bank's plans to tighten monetary policy, but also kick off a broader debate in coming weeks about its role in addressing issues as disparate as climate change and racial inequality.
