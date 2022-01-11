Olympic snowboard champ chooses quarantine over vaccine

Athletes will need to be vaccinated — or face a long quarantine — take tests daily and wear masks when not competing or training. Clapping is OK to cheer on teammates, not chanting. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be sent into isolation and unable to compete until cleared for discharge.Welcome to the Beijing Olympics, where strict containment measures will aim to create a virus-proof “bubble” for thousands of international visitors at a time when omicron is fueling infections globally.The prevention protocols will be similar to those at the Tokyo Games this summer, but much tighter. That won't be...

