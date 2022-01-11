ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic snowboard champ chooses quarantine over vaccine

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Olympic snowboard champion Patrizia Kummer will head to the Beijing Games early to spend three weeks in quarantine because she isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, she said Tuesday. Chinese authorities...

