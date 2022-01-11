Katy Perry commands attention in mini dress and knee-high boots

Ryan Seacrest is known for his jobs as a producer and a host across multiple platforms, and he hopes to add “honorary uncle” to his lengthy list of titles. The American Idol host dished to PEOPLE that Katy Perry, one of the talent competition show’s three celebrity judges, brings her daughter to the set of the show. Seacrest — who also talked about his role as an uncle to his 3-year-old niece — is hoping to get his foot in the door for a babysitting gig: “(Perry has) mentioned the babysitting opportunity, just not officially. She and Orlando [Bloom] have never officially said, 'Hey, Ryan, we're going out tonight. You're in charge all by yourself.' But I would be willing. …I think she knows that I'm practicing and at the right point, I will be ready to be alone and be a great babysitter or uncle to Daisy as well.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO