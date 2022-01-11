ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Katy Perry commands attention in mini dress and knee-high boots

By Jenni McKnight
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaty Perry had her fans freaking out after she shared the music video for her new single, When I'm Gone, on Monday. The mom-of-one looked sensational in a variety of eye-catching outfits for her collaboration with Grammy-nominated DJ-producer Alesso, and one look in particular really caught our eye. Katy highlighted her...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Katy Perry Celebrates Orlando Bloom's Birthday: 'Light of My Life'

Katy Perry had sweet birthday wishes for the love of her life, Orlando Bloom. On Thursday, the “Firework” songstress celebrated the occasion with an adoring post. “happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” she wrote. “thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd ♥️♠️.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alesso
Person
Katy Perry
hot96.com

Katy Perry celebrates “Soberuary” with line of nonalcoholic drinks

Katy Perry is helping her fans ring in a healthy new year with a brand-new line of nonalcoholic beverages, called De Soi. The “Roar” hitmaker unveiled her new venture on Monday, which she launched alongside collaborator and master distiller Morgan McLachlan. “Just in time for SOBERUARY,” Katy tweeted,...
DRINKS
thatgrapejuice.net

Katy Perry Launches New Beverage De Soi

It looks like Las Vegas residency ‘Play’ isn’t Katy Perry‘s only new venture. For, the Pop starlet has announced the arrival of her brand new beverage line, De Soi. Adding to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Perry has teamed with friend Morgan McLachlan to launch a sparkling nonalcoholic drink.
DRINKS
Footwear News

Lily Collins Elevates the Sweater Dress With Thigh-High Boots for ‘James Corden’ Appearance

Lily Collins appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday to chat about season two of her hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris,” which premiered on Dec. 22, 2021. The 32-year-old star donned an ultra-chic look for the occasion and took to Instagram this morning to show it off. Posing for several snaps outside, Collins tagged her black and gold metallic printed long-sleeve mini dress as YSL. And thanks to one of her stylists, Rob Zangardi, we know that her pointy black thigh-high boots are courtesy of none other than Jimmy Choo. View this post on Instagram A...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Mini Dress#Music Video#Boots
shefinds

Katy Perry Rocks a Fiery Red Crop Top & Latex Skirt at a Las Vegas Show— Check Out its High Slit!

Katy Perry proved she really is a “firework” in a fiery hot, skin-tight outfit worn during “Play,” her current Las Vegas residency. The singer donned a red crop top and latex skirt combo (one of our fave looks from her residency so far!) and shared a collection of post-show pics in a January 2nd Instagram post. The iconic ensemble can be seen in her eighth photo.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Katy Perry Dazzles in Debut TV Performance of ‘When I’m Gone’

Katy Perry has strutted back into the spotlight thanks to her new Las Vegas residency, ‘Play.’. Housed at the new Resorts World venue in Sin City, the concert series has been met with praise from fans and critics alike. To ignite excitement around the show the more, Perry teamed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
101 WIXX

Katy Perry appears on country superstar Thomas Rhett’s new album

Last month, Katy Perry released “When I’m Gone,” a collaboration with Swedish dance DJ and producer Alesso. Now comes word that she’s going country. Katy appears on the title track of Where We Started, the new album from country music superstar Thomas Rhett. According to The Tennessean, the song is “a roots-style duet that offers a sentimental, honest and autobiographical reflection on the romance” between Rhett and his wife Lauren, who will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Denise Van Outen stuns in strapless dress and knee-high boots after ending engagement

Denise Van Outen may be mending a broken heart following her split from fiancé Eddie Boxshall, but she isn't letting it show. The TV star put her best fashion foot forward on Friday and looked incredible rocking a knitted dress and knee-high boots in a campaign shot for Wallis. Denise looked radiant in the cosy frock, which featured a bardot neckline and pearl trim embellishment, as she posed on a countertop while beaming into the camera.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nowdecatur.com

Quickies: Lady Gaga, Shakira + Katy Perry!

LADY GAGA SAYS PATRIZIA REGGIANA SENT A SWARM OF FLIES AFTER HER: Lady Gaga revealed in the latest issue of W that she thought Patrizia Reggiana sent a swarm of flies after her when House of Gucci wrapped. She told the magazine, “On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing ‘Mambo Italiano,’ and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia. But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”
MUSIC
KXLY

Katy Perry says her baby girl is ‘fearless’

Katy Perry’s baby daughter is “fearless”. The 37-year-old pop star has Daisy, 16 months, with actor Orlando Bloom, and Katy thinks that her baby girl is a “combination” of both of her parents. Katy explained: “Daisy is great. She is a combination of both me...
CELEBRITIES
mymixfm.com

Alesso and Katy Perry release the futuristic visuals for “When I’m Gone”

The visuals for Alesso and Katy Perry‘s electro-pop track “When I’m Gone” have arrived. The music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, debuted Monday during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship with Georgia vs. Alabama, marking the first time that ESPN has premiered a music video across its networks.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Katy Perry Gets Comfy in ‘Ugly’ Sandals and Sweatpants at the Grocery Store

Katy Perry took comfort to new heights while grocery shopping in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Play” headliner left Erewhon Organic Grocers in a gray hoodie and sweatpants. Her look was layered with a long green quilted coat, which featured black ribbed cuffs and a collar. The piece’s thick padding added a plush effect to her look. Perry’s comfy outfit was complete with a green plaid face mask and white baseball cap. When it came to shoes, Perry opted for “ugly” sandals—specifically, Birkenstocks. The $150 Arizona Big Buckle style featured brown leather uppers, as well as white rubber soles. The pair’s most notable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Ryan Seacrest Wants To Babysit Katy Perry's Daughter

Ryan Seacrest is known for his jobs as a producer and a host across multiple platforms, and he hopes to add “honorary uncle” to his lengthy list of titles. The American Idol host dished to PEOPLE that Katy Perry, one of the talent competition show’s three celebrity judges, brings her daughter to the set of the show. Seacrest — who also talked about his role as an uncle to his 3-year-old niece — is hoping to get his foot in the door for a babysitting gig: “(Perry has) mentioned the babysitting opportunity, just not officially. She and Orlando [Bloom] have never officially said, 'Hey, Ryan, we're going out tonight. You're in charge all by yourself.' But I would be willing. …I think she knows that I'm practicing and at the right point, I will be ready to be alone and be a great babysitter or uncle to Daisy as well.”
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Katy Perry Drops New Music Video ‘When I’m Gone’

Katy Perry is delivering “everything” her fans have been asking for in her latest music video. The pop star, 37, dropped the video for her new single with Alesso, “When I’m Gone,” last night (January 10). In true Perry style, the video features some stunning costumes and impressive dance moves.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Katy Perry & Alesso – ‘When I’m Gone’

Katy Perry has hit the field once more. For, she has just debuted the music video for her song ‘When I’m Gone’ during the College Football Playoff National Championship. The song is a collaboration with EDM superstar Alesso and was teased just before its release on December 29.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy