Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Bakersfield identified

UPDATE : On Wednesday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 55-year-old Kevin Bernard Myers from Baton Rouge, LA. According to the KCSO, Myers was the pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in the 3200 block of Buck Owens Boulevard. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.

A man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

According to BPD, the man was walking outside of a crosswalk on Buck Owens Boulevard when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and the investigation is ongoing, said BPD.