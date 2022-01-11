ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ring Captures Woman As She Goes Missing In Central PA: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 6 days ago
Donna Photo Credit: Carlisle PD

UPDATE: The missing woman has been found safe.

ORIGINAL:

An 80-year-old woman wandered out of her home early Monday morning, according to Ring camera footage, police say.

Known only as "Donna," the camera footage shows her walking southbound along the 500 block of North Bedford Street on Monday around 2 a.m., according to a release from Carlisle police.

A description of Donna was not released.

All Carlisle Emergency Services are assisting in the search for her as of Tuesday morning.

If you see her, you are asked to contact the Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.

