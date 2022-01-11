ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool transfer news: Reds to sign Gini Wijnaldum replacement for FREE

By Mark White
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool could well be at the front of the queue to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie for nothing in the summer. That's according to reports from the Liverpool Echo, who say that not...

