Brian Flores Was Fired By Absentee Owner Stephen Ross

By Lee DeLapp
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn tells Jonas Knox and LaVar Arrington what the feelings are in South Florida regarding the firing of Brian Flores.

Brady Quinn: "The reality is Stephen Ross lives up in New York. He comes down infrequently and for the most part, he owns the team from afar and handles things that way. He's not seeing the day-to-day operations. He really can't get a sense of what's collaborative and what's not. What you heard for his justification for Brian Flores is what he's hearing second hand and that's been the problem with this organization."

James Allan
5d ago

What a mistake! Ross just sent the franchise backwards! All the progress that Brian made is down the drain! won the the last 8 of 9 games, beat the Patriots 4 of 6 tries, made the defense one of the best in the league, took a rookie quarterback made him a winner and had the respect of the team, fans, media and the rest of the NFL coaches and teams! Flores will go somewhere he will be appreciated, will win and the fish will lose!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Dolphins' statement on the firing of Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores Monday morning following the end of the NFL’s regular season. After three seasons with the team, Flores had a 24-25 record and was unable to make it to the postseason. The 2021 season was one of the more difficult to follow at points, as the Dolphins lost seven of their first eight games, making it extremely difficult for them to reach the playoffs. However, after winning seven in a row, the team had a shot by Week 17, but they fell just short.
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Flores’ first head coach interview is with intriguing team

Brian Flores is not expected to be out of a job long after being fired by the Miami Dolphins. His first interview may be a hint about where he might prefer to land. The Houston Texans announced Friday that Flores had interviewed for their head coaching job. This marks the first known interview for both Flores and the Texans.
CBS Boston

How The Patriots Reacted To Their 47-17 Playoff Loss To Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — That was brutal. Embarrassing. Toss in whatever adjective you’d like to describe the Patriots’ 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Bills. No matter how you define it, the loss ended New England’s 2021 season. It was a year that started with some extra juice with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over and a defense that looked to be one of the best in the NFL. There was a lot of hope that the Patriots would be back in the postseason after a one-year absence, and those expectations felt a little low when the Pats shook off a tough...
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Is Officially A Nominee For NFL’s Rookie Of The Year

BOSTON (CBS) — There was never much doubt that Mac Jones would be up for NFL’s Rookie of the Year, but Patriots quarterback was officially announced as one of the six nominees for the award on Friday. The New England rookie is going up against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, and Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. Jones had quite the rookie season for the Patriots, first beating out Cam Newton in training camp...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
CBS Boston

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham Thinks Tom Brady Will Retire After This Playoff Run With Bucs

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady plans to play football forever. Or so we think. One ESPN writer — who’s spent a lot of time covering Tom Brady — thinks that the end is much closer for the 44-year-old QB. In an article featuring playoff predictions from different ESPN analysts, writers and personalities, Wickersham shared that he’s got a feeling that this playoff run will be the final one for TB12. “We know that the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger will retire. But I think Tom Brady will, too,” Wickersham said. Wickersham couched the claim by saying it’s “just a hunch.” Still, given that Wickerhsam released a 500-plus-page book...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bruce Arians Sideline Video

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians appeared to take a swipe at one of his players during Sunday’s game. After Tampa Bay recovered a Jalen Reagor fumble, Arians looked fired up and smacked the side of safety Andrew Adams’ helmet. Arians’ curious exchange with Adams got a ton of...
AOL Corp

Report Names “Favorite” To Be Next Houston Texans Head Coach

Recently-fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has quickly emerged as the “favorite” to become the new leader of the Houston Texans. According to reports from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports on Saturday, numerous coaches and general managers involved in this year’s hiring cycle have “strong anticipation” that Flores and the Texans will arrive at an agreement “very quickly.”
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Broadcasting Decision Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers are about to kick off in their Wild Card game on Sunday afternoon. Typically, a Cowboys vs. 49ers NFC playoff game would be televised on FOX, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call. Instead, today’s Dallas vs. San Francisco game...
zonecoverage.com

Building the Vikings' Perfect Coaching Candidate

In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Bears complete interview with Brian Flores

Brian Flores is officially in the mix to become the next Chicago Bears head coach. Only four days after being fired by the Miami Dolphins, Flores reportedly completed an interview for the Bears' head coaching job on Friday. Chicago also interviewed New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for its GM position, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
