Brian Flores Was Fired By Absentee Owner Stephen Ross
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn tells Jonas Knox and LaVar Arrington what the feelings are in South Florida regarding the firing of Brian Flores.
Brady Quinn: "The reality is Stephen Ross lives up in New York. He comes down infrequently and for the most part, he owns the team from afar and handles things that way. He's not seeing the day-to-day operations. He really can't get a sense of what's collaborative and what's not. What you heard for his justification for Brian Flores is what he's hearing second hand and that's been the problem with this organization."
