ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

CDC, State Department advise against American travel to Canada

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rQs5_0diYjYBv00

The CDC is discouraging Americans from traveling to Canada.

In an advisory issued Monday, the agency cited a rising number of COVID-19 cases north of the border. The US State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory, also discouraging travel to Canada. Both advisories say Americans should be fully vaccinated before considering visiting Canada. “Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants,” the CDC warns.

There are about 80 countries on the State Department’s Level 4 list. The US border was closed to Canadians this past August to November.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
travelmole.com

CDC advises travelers to avoid Aruba

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is asking Americans to avoid Caribbean vacation hotspot Aruba. It was added to the CDC’s highest Covid risk level – Level 4. It advises people to avoid travel. It joins more than 80 countries with a Level 4 risk rating.
TRAVEL
FingerLakes1.com

Flurona and COVID-19 vaccines

There is an unfortunate possibility that you can become infected with both the Coronavirus and the seasonal flu at the same time. Experts are calling this combination “flurona” and it is still unclear on what can stop it. Americans are feeling the stress as cases rise and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Us State Department#Canada#Travel Advisory#Americans#The Us State Department#The State Department#Canadians#Fingerlakes1 Com App
The Independent

‘Covid was no joke’: AOC shares photos of her virus battle

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had contracted Covid-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday, explaining that she has experienced debilitating symptoms even given the added protection provided by her vaccine.In the post she shared similar frustrations to many Americans, especially progressives, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shifted its guidance to encourage those infected with Covid to return to work less than a week after first testing positive. The congresswoman’s office stated that she received two doses of the vaccine previously, and also received her booster late last year.The New Yorker noted that supposedly “mild” symptoms were...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

COVID-19: Omicron may turn pandemic endemic

The COVID-19 variant Omicron appears to have peaked in parts of the Northeast, leaving questions about what that means for the pandemic and all of us. As this strain of virus continues to spread, people have questions. Experts weigh in on what they see happening with the pandemic. What has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
FingerLakes1.com

‘WE ARE TURNING THE CORNER’: Gov. Hochul says data suggests COVID-19 winter surge could be subsiding

Governor Kathy Hochul said it was good news, as New York State appeared to be turning the corner of the latest COVID-19 surge fueled by the Omicron variant. “We are appearing to turn the corner on the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said during her press conference on Friday. “This is no time to spike the football, we still need to remain vigilant. So let’s continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread and keep ourselves safe: get the vaccine, get the booster, wear a mask, and stay home if you’re feeling sick. Let’s continue to do the right thing and we will get through this together.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Omicron looks like it’s slowing down

Scientists say there are signs that suggest the omicron variant wave will drop off in both the United States and Britain. Americans have grown tired of dealing with the pandemic, and many are craving a sense of normalcy again. Getting that depends on what could happen with the Omicron variant...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”

There Great Britain returns to under 100 thousand cases per day for the first time since 21 December, so much so that in London we return to talk about goodbye to the Green pass. However, to launch a first alarm on a sub-variant of Omicron is the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency which on Friday warned that it had traced 53 sequences of a sub-lineage of Omicron, called BA.2, which has been talked about since December, explaining that it will be monitored carefully. Because the first 53 cases come after that already Israel had detected 20 during the genetic sequencing of Covid patients. “This variant contains more mutations than Omicron and – according to the Business Standard – could be more violent.” Although scientists are concerned about the new sub-variant – the British tabloid reads – little is known about the dangers it entails.
WORLD
WEKU

The oldest living American veteran of World War II dies at 112

Lawrence Brooks, the oldest known living American veteran of World War II, died early Wednesday morning, according to the National World War II Museum. He was 112. "He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him," said Stephen Watson, the museum's president and chief executive. "He proudly served our country during World War II, and returned home to serve his community and church. His kindness, smile and sense of humor connected him to generations of people who loved and admired him."
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Desperate Kim Jong Un Pleads With Citizens to Make More Poop

SEOUL—North Korea is placing as much emphasis on producing manure as it is on firing missiles, and it doesn’t matter whether it comes from people or animals. While test-firing two missiles in less than a week, North Korea has been waging “the battle for manure,” which is far more vital for average North Koreans than the splash of another test-shot into the sea off the east coast.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Russia warns US of possible military response

Moscow hasn?t ruled out action if America threatens security balance in Europe. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned his American counterparts on Monday that some form of military response to the US stationing advanced weapons in Europe could be possible in the future. He insisted that if NATO proceeds...
MILITARY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy