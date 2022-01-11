CDC, State Department advise against American travel to Canada

The CDC is discouraging Americans from traveling to Canada.

In an advisory issued Monday, the agency cited a rising number of COVID-19 cases north of the border. The US State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory, also discouraging travel to Canada. Both advisories say Americans should be fully vaccinated before considering visiting Canada. “Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants,” the CDC warns.

There are about 80 countries on the State Department’s Level 4 list. The US border was closed to Canadians this past August to November.

