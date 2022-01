The shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) are up 0.5% to trade at $180.71 today, as the company gears up for its fiscal second-quarter earnings report, due out after the close on Thursday, Feb. 3. The equity has been clawing higher since bouncing off an Oct. 19, annual low of $156.39, and is now pacing for its highest close since August, with support from its 20-day moving average. Year-over-year, though, Clorox stock is still down 8.5%.

