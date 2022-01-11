New 'SCREAM' Poster From Creepy Duck Design Lives up to the Franchise’s Name

In just a few weeks, a new decade means brand new rules as Scream makes its big-screen return with Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley joining a new set of characters in the quiet town of Woodsboro, California. Once again, the small town is being rocked by another set of grisly murders; however, the targets are a group of teenagers who are a key instrument to Woodsboro’s deadly past. This article will revisit the history of Scream and list the top five characters that have been apart of the popular horror franchise. To stay away from the obvious, Sidney, Gale, and Dewey are exempt from this list. They’re awesome, and I’m sure there are plenty of articles detailing how great they are. Also, this article will only focus on the movies, not the television series. Let’s get started with the first character.

