ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

New 'SCREAM' Poster From Creepy Duck Design Lives up to the Franchise’s Name

By Shane Romanchick
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is officially Scream week and with each passing day the anticipation for the next installment in this iconic slasher series gets more intense. To kick off the week in killer fashion Creepy Duck Design has dropped another new poster that will put a bloody smile on any fan's...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Composer Brian Tyler Brings Iconic Horror Franchise “Into A New World” With Score For Upcoming ‘Scream’ – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Brian Tyler’s score for Scream, which is set for release on all digital platforms tomorrow via Varèse Sarabande—ahead of the fifth film in the beloved horror franchise’s release in theaters on January 14. In addition to releasing music from the new film, the record label will be celebrating Marco Beltrami’s iconic scores from the first four films with a 4-LP edition of his Scream: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks, featuring two hours of unreleased material. Way back in 1996, Wes Craven’s Scream ushered in a new era of slasher flicks—pairing self-aware satire with the chills, gore,...
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'Scream' and scream again — horror franchise returns, bloody as ever

The "Scream" franchise is back. In other words, "New killer. Who dis?" The opening scene of the "requel" will be familiar to fans of the same-titled "Scream" from 1996: A black screen. A phone rings. The young woman who answers gets sucked into a conversation about horror movies. This one praises elevated horror such as "The Babadook" because it's "not just some shlocky cheeseball nonsense with wall-to-wall jump scares," which is one way to describe the very movie she's in.
MOVIES
WUSA

'Scream' Star Jasmin Savoy Brown on Playing the Film Franchise's First Queer Character (Exclusive)

Over 25 years after the original Scream first slashed its way into theaters, franchise newcomer Jasmin Savoy Brown is making history as the films’ first out LGBTQ character. In the fifth installment, simply titled Scream, the 27-year-old queer star, best known for her roles on The Leftovers and Yellowjackets, plays Mindy Meeks-Martin alongside a diverse and inclusive cast that also includes Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and Mason Gooding, who plays Brown’s twin brother, Chad.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Edvard Munch
FANGORIA

Three, Two, Done: TIME'S UP Poster And Trailer

Who doesn't love a good scavenger hunt and a murderous countdown? Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Haunt), Hannah Fierman (V/H/S, Creepshow), and Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Victor Crowley) star in this upcoming holiday horror whodunit. Written and directed by L.C. Holt (You’re Next, V/H/S/2), Time's Up follows a group of teachers at a New Year's Eve party. It's not all fun and games as they find themselves stalked by Father Time himself. Or at least, an assailant disguised as Father Time. Revenge is on the menu as 'ol FT reveals the group's darkest secrets. By the time the clock strikes midnight… heads will roll. So we guess the only resolution that matters here, is to keep your head. Rose and Holt produce alongside Ryan James (Dark Circles, Cannibal Comedian) of Pink Plaid Productions.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Best Slasher Movie Franchises of the Post-Scream Era

EJ Moreno ranks the five best slasher film franchises post-Scream…. Slashers were all the rage for a while, but it would quickly fizzle out like most trends. In the 1980s, the horror subgenre was at its peak with series like Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Child’s Play, and Friday The 13th. Then Wes Craven reinvented the horror sub-genre with his 1996 film, Scream. After that, horror was the cool place to be.
MOVIES
Gamespot

New Scream Video Puts Upcoming Film In Franchise's Historical Context

A new featurette for Scream has been released. The fifth movie in the hit horror franchise releases on January 14. The "Return to Woodsboro" featurette focuses on legacy cast members Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) as they discuss the original film and their reasons for returning to the series. Or as co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (Ready or Not) says, "We can't do this new Scream justice if all three don't come back." Clocking in at a little over a minute, the featurette should get long-time fans pumped and newcomers a sense of the franchise's history.
MOVIES
Herald & Review

Get ready to 'Scream' with horror franchise's return

The fifth “Scream” movie hits theaters Friday, arriving 25 years after the first film in the franchise brought the slasher subgenre back to its feet. If you’re a “Scream” fan, this film’s release is an event, one that should be honored with a streaming movie marathon of the previous installments. Plus, that “Scream-a-thon” will feel extra meta when taking in the “Stab-a-thon” that’s a centerpiece of “Scream 4.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck#The Scream#Horror Film#Franchise#Creepy Duck Design
TVOvermind

The Five Best Characters In The Scream Franchise

In just a few weeks, a new decade means brand new rules as Scream makes its big-screen return with Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley joining a new set of characters in the quiet town of Woodsboro, California. Once again, the small town is being rocked by another set of grisly murders; however, the targets are a group of teenagers who are a key instrument to Woodsboro’s deadly past. This article will revisit the history of Scream and list the top five characters that have been apart of the popular horror franchise. To stay away from the obvious, Sidney, Gale, and Dewey are exempt from this list. They’re awesome, and I’m sure there are plenty of articles detailing how great they are. Also, this article will only focus on the movies, not the television series. Let’s get started with the first character.
MOVIES
twincitiesgeek.com

Scream 2022 Lives Up to the Legacy

Ten years after the last installment in the franchise, and following the death of the series’ iconic director Wes Craven, news of a new Scream was met by many fans with excitement tempered by a great deal of caution. On top of Craven’s death and widespread reboot exhaustion, isn’t there only so much we can put Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), the Scream’s heroic recurring final girl, through?
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

‘Scream’ Writer Details the Bloody, 15-Minute Ghostface Fight He Cut From the Franchise

Wes Craven’s “Scream” franchise has no shortage of brutal kills, but it turns out one of the craziest bloodbaths never made it into the franchise. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, original “Scream” screenwriter Kevin Williamson detailed an extended 15-minute fight scene between Ghostface and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) that he wrote for the opening of “Scream 4.” The scene would’ve flipped the script on the franchise. Each installment opens with Ghostface killing an unsuspecting victim. “Scream 4” was to show Sidney triumphing over Ghostface, but not without a ton of bloodshed.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
HeraldNet

New team ably delivers a fifth installment in ‘Scream’ franchise

It’s only appropriate for a fan to be anxious about a new “Scream” movie, especially one that arrives 11 years after the last installment, and 25 years after the first film single-handedly reanimated the slasher genre. Plus, it’s the first film in the “Scream” franchise not helmed by iconic horror auteur Wes Craven, who died in 2015. The filmmaking team known as Radio Silence, which includes co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and producer Chad Villella, who made a splash with their breakout horror film “Ready or Not,” are behind the camera this time, while “Ready or Not” co-writer Guy Busick teams up with “Zodiac” screenwriter James Vanderbilt on the script. What they deliver is a fifth “Scream” installment that’s even bloodier, and just as winking and self-aware as its predecessors.
EVERETT, WA
arcamax.com

Dylan Minnette thrilled to become part of 'Scream' franchise

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette have been scaring film audiences with their “Scream” movies since actor Dylan Minnette was in diapers. The avid horror film fan got to take his place in the frightening franchise when the latest film, officially titled “Scream” but informally known as “Scream 5,” opened in cinemas on Friday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy