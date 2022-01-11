ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Oil Higher; Tight Supply and Demand Confidence Help

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Oil prices rose Tuesday with supply remaining tight and as confidence grows that the rise in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid won’t derail the global economic recovery. By 9:15 AM ET (1415 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.2% higher at $79.94 a barrel and...

uk.investing.com

Reuters

Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude futures at their highest in more than three years, as investors bet supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures gained 42 cents,...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices climb sharply, with U.S. prices up over 6% for the week

Oil prices climbed sharply on Friday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified. "From an energy standpoint, this could be a seismic event," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Russia is not only a major oil producer but Europe, in their rush to get off of fossil fuels, has "become more dependent on Russia as major source for their energy." February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.70, or 2.1%, to settle at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract climbed 6.2%, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Up Over Tightening Supply

Investing.com – Oil was up on Monday morning in Asia, with investors expecting tighter output from major producers. However, global fuel demand remained unperturbed by the omicron COVID-19 variant. Brent oil futures edged up 0.15% to $86.19 by 10:47 PM ET (3:47 AM GMT) and WTI futures jumped 0.34%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Steady Following Gains Amidst Persistent Demand and Lower Supply

Strong demand despite the Omicron variant have led to lower supplies that are buttressing oil prices. Oil steadied near a two-month high as demand withstands the omicron variant and supplies come under pressure, tightening global markets. West Texas Intermediate closed above $82 a barrel after U.S. crude stockpiles dropped, adding...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Prices in 4th Weekly Gain on Signs of Tighter Supplies, Firmer Demand

Investing.com – Crude settled higher on Friday, notching a fourth positive week, supported by bets the Omicron-fueled drag on demand will be short-lived at a time when global supplies are expected to tighten. On the New York Mercantile Exchange crude futures gained 2.1% to settle at $84.82 a barrel,...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Crude Rally Stair-Steps Higher

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at the continuing rally in crude prices, Covid-19 developments, geopolitical factors and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Explainer: Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally. Global benchmark Brent crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Set for Fourth Consecutive Week of Gains

Investing.com -- Oil prices edged higher Friday, on course for its fourth consecutive week of gains, as global demand seems to be holding up despite the surge in Omicron cases while supply remains tight. By 8:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.2% higher at $82.24 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Running Out of Steam

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has acted a bit sluggish during the trading session on Thursday, but quite frankly that is not a huge surprise considering just how parabolic we have been as of late. That being said, the market is sitting just below the $82.50 level, and probably keeping a close eye on that $85 level above, an area that had been resistance and of course is a large, round, psychologically “midcentury” level.
TRAFFIC

