Charlie Puth Shares Wholesome Message To Student Rejected From Juilliard

When an aspiring actor learned he didn’t get into the Juilliard School, Charlie Puth stepped in to share a word of encouragement.

The student took to TikTok (@axelwebber) to chronicle his journey of trying to get into the private performing arts conservatory in New York City, sharing his rejection letter on Monday (January 10). “Now we’re gonna have to find a different way to be an actor,” he said at the end of the video. “We can do it.”

Puth replied to the video, but opted to post a new one of his own — and it’s the most wholesome message. The “Attention” singer, 30, revealed that he was also rejected by Juilliard (and several others) when he was applying to performing arts schools. He learned, however, that although “school is great,” it won’t define a person’s career in the entertainment industry. Here’s what Puth told Axel (and “anyone that has experienced rejection”):

“Not only did I not get into Juilliard, but I didn’t get into five of these ‘prestigious’ schools that I wanted to get into that I thought could better my career. And while I do think school is great and I did end up going to Berklee [College of Music], a prestigious conservatory for the arts is not going to be the thing that defines your career as an actor. It certainly wasn’t the only, and most important, thing that made my career happen. We experience rejection every day of our lives. And as hard as it is to swallow in the moment, it’s the thing that pushes you further creatively. It pushes my music, it’s gonna push your acting as well. So, you, Axel, do not need to worry at all. I like your videos a lot. There’s something very special about you.”

Puth added at the end: “And I like your tiny apartment! You’re gonna be OK, bro. I promise.” Watch the heartwarming interaction here :