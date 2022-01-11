ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Bolster your Wi-Fi at home with up to 45% off Arris networking gear today only

By Max McHone
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom workplace meetings to family hangouts, more of our lives than ever before take place online. Which means it's more important than ever to have a reliable internet connection. Having a dependable modem and router can go a long way, and right...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi range extenders in 2022: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Fix your Wi-Fi issues and increase range and speed Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or far too many devices for one standalone Wi-Fi router to handle....
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds Super Night Vision to any car

When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark. On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arris#Wireless Networking#Home#Wi Fi 6#Alexa
BGR.com

How to add wireless charging to your old iPhone for $17 at Amazon

It's pretty incredible how long iPhones last when you consider smartphones made by manufacturers other than Apple. There are definitely exceptions to the rule if you're willing to spend over $1,000 for a flagship Android phone. But the best you can typically hope for is two or three years. After that, things inevitably start to go wrong and your phone slows down. On top of that, you can definitely stop expecting to receive any new software updates after that amount of time. Meanwhile, we know people who are still using the same iPhone model they bought five years ago. That's...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Home gym deals: Snatch Bowflex and Schwinn fitness gear on sale today

OK, people, it's already Jan. 4. That means it's time to put your 2022 plan into action and there is a whole bunch of home gym gear on sale at Amazon that can help you get started. The retailer is hosting a sale on Bowflex at-home exercise equipment including adjustable dumbells, kettlebells and weight benches. You can also score Schwinn stationary bikes for as much as 32% off the normal prices.
WORKOUTS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

After yesterday's surprise sale for Prime members only, Amazon is switching things up on Sunday. Today, all the hottest deals out there are for everyone to enjoy, not just Prime subscribers! Head over to Amazon's Gold Box deals page and you'll see countless incredible deals available right now. Of course, not everyone wants to spend hours digging through all those deals. That's especially true on Sunday, when you have plenty of better things to do. The good news is that's what we're here for. We're going to show you our top 10 Amazon deals that are available on Saturday. Sunday's best deals Before we...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best Wi-Fi extenders of 2022: top devices for boosting your WiFi network

Expand your coverage and improve your connectivity with the best Wi-Fi extenders in your network. Sometimes also called Wi-Fi repeaters or boosters, Wi-Fi extenders take your existing internet connection and extend its reach. And, they are a terrific solution for improving your connection, widening the area of coverage, and also alleviating dead spots in your space.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Friday’s deals: COVID tests at Amazon, $139 AirPods 3, $19 Fire TV Stick Lite, more

There are some seriously impressive Amazon deals available right now. As a matter of fact, we can't even believe some of them are real! Take a look at Apple AirPods, for example. AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices we've seen since Black Friday! On top of that, Amazon's beloved Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $18.99. That also matches the all-time low price. Once you're done streaming movies, you can enjoy...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

These Android phones support Wi-Fi 6E

Like 5G, Wi-Fi 6E leverages new spectrum to enable multi-gigabit wireless connections, and Android phones were some of the first devices to take advantage of the latest tech. Starting with Samsung's priciest flagship Galaxy phones, Wi-Fi 6E now makes its way to a much wider range of phones. Wi-Fi 6E with 160MHz support has doubled Wi-Fi speeds on phones compared to Wi-Fi 6-only devices. Luckily for enthusiasts, the tech is included in some of the best Android phones you can buy.
CELL PHONES
Government Technology

Can you charge your TV remote via Wi-Fi?

No need to hunt for spare batteries at the last minute so you can watch your TV shows — Samsung has a new remote that will never run out of power, so long as your Wi-Fi router is working. Here’s how it works. The SolarCell Remote constantly sips energy...
TV SHOWS
SlashGear

Never Use Your Default Wi-Fi Password. Here’s Why

When your internet company sets up your Wi-Fi for the first time, they usually give you a Wi-Fi password and ask you to memorize it. This password lets you access the internet, which is beamed to your devices by the wireless router placed inside your home. But what if we told you there is another password that you need to worry about, and that not changing it could pose a potential security risk to you and your computer?
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Samsung Eco Remote 2022 charges using radio waves from your Wi-Fi router to stay powered

Turn your router’s radio waves into energy with the Samsung Eco Remote 2022. Instead of allowing your router’s energy to go to waste, this gadget uses the waves emitted to stay powered. Or opt for wired charging via its USB-C port for a more traditional way of powering this remote. Furthermore, you can also charge the Samsung Eco Remote 2022 using solar energy thanks to the solar panel on the rear of the remote. In fact, its design remains sustainable thanks to the recycled materials that are in alignment with the brand’s sustainable efforts. Finally, it includes dedicated buttons for popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. Overall, never let your TV remote run out of battery again with 3 charging methods available.
ELECTRONICS
BoardingArea

How Secure Are Airline Wi-FI Networks?

Sharon and I used to catch up on some movies or read a book when on a plane but now we’re more likely working on our laptops. With Wi-Fi service available on most flights, being in the air is no longer an excuse for not getting an article finished on time.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Comcast launches Wi-Fi 6E consumer gateway for faster home wireless internet

Comcast announced that its latest xFi Advanced Gateway incorporates Wi-Fi 6E, which uses newly available spectrum to deliver a faster, more reliable wireless broadband in the home. The device is Comcast’s most powerful home internet gateway, offering a boost capacity in the home with three Wi-Fi bands: 2.4 GHz, 5...
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router offers a combined Wi-Fi speed of 7.8 Gbps

Speed up the internet in your workspace—whether that’s at home or in the office—with the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router. Delivering a combined Wi-Fi speed of 7.8 Gbps, it minimizes delays to enhance productivity. Moreover, this tri-band Wi-Fi router also features a 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 6E devices and bandwidth-hungry applications. In fact, with 8 Wi-Fi streams, the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 is one of the brand’s most powerful routers. Furthermore, it’s compatible with homes of up to 2,500 sq. ft., so it’ll cover devices in all areas of all rooms. This router’s elegant design houses 6 antennas for unmated signal strength, coverage, and performance. It also has a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port to provide Gigabit+ Internet connectivity. Finally, there are also 5 more ports for wired connections to other home devices.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Wi-Fi 6 receives more features for advanced Wi-Fi applications

The Wi-Fi Alliance has this week released a new update to the Wi-Fi 6 standard offering new features to improve power management for devices in enterprise and IoT deployments. Wi-Fi 6 Certified Release 2 includes new low power and sleep mode enhancements – including broadcast target wake time (TWT), extended sleep time, and dynamic multi-user spatial multiplexing power save (SMPS)- enable power optimization of multiple battery powered devices.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy