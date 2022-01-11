Missing Cat Found, Back Home After More Than a Decade

In California, a dog who went missing while his family was evacuating during the Caldor Fire a few months ago is back with loved ones after being rescued from deep snow. In a Facebook post, TLC 4 Furry Friends and Tahoe PAWS Animal Response Team said the pit bull terrier mix got away from his owner’s vehicle as they prepared to get away from the fire near Lake Tahoe in August. A skier found Russ in distress in December and the team went in to help. The dog was in good health, and on the day after Christmas, he was reunited with his family.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO