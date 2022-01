Psst — a little birdie told us that Grammy Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes is about to help us kick off the new year in the best way possible. The "Blue" singer has been a busy bee. Between recording her upcoming studio album called God's Work, helping pour wax for her candle line, recording her lifestyle podcast Wholly Human and serving as inspiration judge on the discovery+ competition series Meet Your Makers Showdown, we're constantly trying to keep up with what LeAnn has in the works. As if that doesn't already sound like a jam-packed catalog of accomplishments, the singer just shared even more exciting news with fans on Instagram.

