Drake Joins Kodak Black On IG Live To Deliver Surprising Message

When it comes to being great, Drake is arguably one of the best to ever do it, according to fans. On Monday night, the GOAT himself crowned another GOAT in the making after hopping in the comments of Kodak Black 's Instagram Live to give the Florida rapper his flowers. As the "Skrilla: rapper chatted with his followers, the Certified Lover Boy chimed in:

"You really all that for this generation and the next one if we being honest.”

Fans immediately took to social media to share their thoughts on Drizzy's co-sign. While many spoke out about their disagreement with Drake, others praised the Florida emcee for his success over the years. One Kodak fan shared:

"Fam do you know how wild you have to be for Drake to say you’re goat of this generation and the next? I never want to hear any of you small minded mention Kodak’s name in vain ever again."

While another Twitter user added, "I’m glad a Grammy winning artist agrees with me and my opinion." Drake's comments comes on the heels of the rapper making headlines for his flawless, chiseled physique after he gave followers yet another glimpse of his post-vacay body.

Just last week, he kicked off the New Year giving fans a glimpse of his shredded body and showing off a ripped abs in a slew of beach vacation photos. In one photo, the Canadian star took a dip in the clear blue Ocean waters of Turks and Caicos, followed by another pic of himself going topless with his OVO crew in tow. Drizzy captioned the steamy, dreamy pics:

“ The reward for hard work is more work…kno dat.”

As for Kodak Black, judging by the success of his recent single's, Drake may have prophesized the future of hip hop.