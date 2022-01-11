16,484 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 16,484 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results were reported to MSDH for the three-day period January 7 through January 9.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 603,031 with 10,543 deaths.Pfizer CEO predicts omicron vaccine will be ready in March
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5355
|125
|89
|18
|Alcorn
|6976
|119
|130
|20
|Amite
|2387
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|3788
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1782
|42
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|7248
|155
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3286
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2058
|42
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3887
|77
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1493
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1633
|41
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3247
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3855
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5232
|114
|138
|14
|Copiah
|5452
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|5289
|98
|145
|39
|De Soto
|39959
|448
|129
|27
|Forrest
|15938
|265
|288
|61
|Franklin
|1426
|33
|46
|5
|George
|5497
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2423
|50
|59
|6
|Grenada
|4343
|112
|156
|32
|Hancock
|8877
|136
|89
|17
|Harrison
|39356
|571
|547
|80
|Hinds
|42637
|658
|856
|140
|Holmes
|3434
|94
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1587
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|198
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5423
|114
|136
|24
|Jackson
|28236
|397
|293
|41
|Jasper
|3824
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1115
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2199
|43
|14
|1
|Jones
|15899
|250
|270
|45
|Kemper
|1625
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|10799
|145
|202
|57
|Lamar
|12569
|140
|58
|12
|Lauderdale
|14032
|324
|498
|108
|Lawrence
|2656
|44
|27
|2
|Leake
|4762
|92
|102
|17
|Lee
|20044
|253
|224
|43
|Leflore
|6272
|144
|243
|55
|Lincoln
|6227
|138
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|12890
|200
|305
|69
|Madison
|18747
|286
|416
|72
|Marion
|5030
|118
|162
|24
|Marshall
|7785
|149
|69
|17
|Monroe
|8119
|183
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|2265
|58
|66
|10
|Neshoba
|7572
|211
|229
|61
|Newton
|4339
|84
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2117
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|8231
|141
|270
|40
|Panola
|8045
|140
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|10995
|245
|211
|42
|Perry
|2324
|57
|27
|9
|Pike
|7031
|159
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|7907
|115
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5836
|88
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1285
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|27526
|417
|500
|69
|Scott
|5392
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|717
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5325
|117
|167
|20
|Smith
|2990
|54
|77
|8
|Stone
|4026
|67
|90
|14
|Sunflower
|4978
|110
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2616
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|5588
|121
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5527
|87
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4301
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2049
|40
|20
|3
|Union
|7234
|101
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2515
|69
|69
|14
|Warren
|8023
|181
|175
|38
|Washington
|8304
|171
|213
|41
|Wayne
|4679
|73
|80
|13
|Webster
|2347
|50
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1342
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3730
|94
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2994
|48
|83
|22
|Yazoo
|5985
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|603,031
|10,543
|11,507
|2,110
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .
