ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

How This Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft Could Kickstart Zero-Carbon F1 Racing

By J. George Gorant
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMxVk_0diYhThs00

Racers, start your fuel cells!

The hydrogen -powered Carcopter S 11 may be slow out of the gate compared to some of its competitors, but it has definitely joined the sprint to become the first alternative-powered VTOL racer. Competitor Alauda not only has a working full-scale prototype of its Airspeeder , it has already staged a short drag contest between two remotely controlled models, establishing itself as the early frontrunner to create a zero-carbon F1 type circuit.

But French company Maca announced its plans for the Carcopter a year ago, and showed off a one-third scale model last week at CES.

The concept for the Carcopter grew out of an internal idea competition at Airbus, where former fighter pilot Thierry de Boisvilliers and aviation executive Michael Krollak spent three years developing the vehicle. They spun off Maca to build and commercialize the craft, throwing themselves into the racing culture.

“The racing industry has enabled us to build and evolve our product faster than our competitors because we applied existing requirements and certifications to our craft beginning with our initial design phase, allowing us to overcome all regulatory hurdles before conceptual development ever began,” says de Boisvilliers, CEO. “Plus, the Carcopter S 11 will be powered by eco-friendly Hydrogen-based fuel cells, which leaves no impact on the environment while delivering greater time-in-the-sky autonomy than vehicles using electricity or fossil fuels.”

The single-seat vehicle has three duo-rotors and six electric motors running on hydrogen that produce 200 kW of power. The company says it will have a top speed of 155 mph. A collision-avoidance system is built in to prevent the craft from hitting stationary objects or other racers.

De Boisvilliers says the connection to the race world will allow Carcopter testing over local car tracks. There, the company can install trackside sensors to maximize control and feedback during flight while pushing the limits in a safe, controlled environment.

Maca plans to test the prototypes in the air this year and go to market in 2023. That might be a step behind Alauda, but if it provides a superior experience, the Carcopter can make up ground fast. At the very least, each circuit should speed up development of the technologies and infrastructure needed to make flying zero-carbon speedsters a reality. Here’s a way to fly one around your immediate environment.

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

This New Hybrid Aircraft Can Fly 3 Times Faster Than a Helicopter

Vox has been planning its vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for more than 30 years, with the initial sketches starting in 1989. What was then a sci-fi concept blossomed into several patents, scaled prototypes and now, the final assembly of its airframe has started and testing is expected to start next year. “Our aircraft can travel at turboprop speeds and land on nearly any helipad in the world,” Brian Morgan, the COO and EVP of engineering at Vox told Robb Report. “Like any helicopter, it provides the flexibility and ease of point-to-point travel, but at two to three times the speed,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
Robb Report

Subaru’s New 1,100 HP Electric Race Car Concept Was Designed to Conquer Nürburgring

Subaru’s motorsports division is best known for its success in rally racing, but a new concept could change that. Subaru Tecnica International (STI) just unveiled an electric race concept called the STI E-RA at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The division’s engineers have big goals for the nearly 1,100 hp speed machine, too—they think it’s capable of conquering Nürburgring. The STI E-RA—the last three letters stand for “Electric Record Attempt”—is designed to presage a new carbon-neutral era of racing. The result is a vehicle that a looks a lot more like an endurance racer than a souped-up version of one of Subaru’s...
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

French startup showcases a $900,000 hydrogen-powered flying race car at CES 2022 that’s capable of hitting speeds up to 155mph

If you’re someone like me who got captivated by the podracing from the movie ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,’ there’s good news. In the near future, flying car races will be more common than you can imagine. We’ve already seen an Australian company by the name of Alauda Aeronautics create a flying racing car by the name of Airspeeder Mk3 for the first-ok-its-kind racing series. The company even carried out the world’s first electric flying drag race that took place in November, last year. Well, the Airspeeder Mk3 has new competition in the form of the S11 ‘carcopter’ concept that has been revealed at the 2022 CES by a French startup called Maca Flight. In fact, both the flying race cars look very similar. However, unlike the Airspeeder Mk3, the Maca S11 is not powered by a conventional battery but a hydrogen fuel cell.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1 Racing#Hydrogen Powered Aircraft#Infrastructure#Vehicles#Vtol#French#Maca
Interesting Engineering

New Mach 5 Hypersonic Scramjet Is Powered by Sustainable Green Hydrogen

It's rare that faster can also equate to greener in the aerospace industry, but that's the goal of Australian startup Hypersonix has in sight. The company has developed a new hypersonic satellite launch system that will make launches more accessible and also more sustainable. The technology could one day also help develop hypersonic airliners capable of crossing the Atlantic in a little over an hour.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CleanTechnica

Hydrogen Scooters With Swappable Cans Power Forward in France

Originally launched as a prototype back in June, the hydrogen-fueled Mob-ion TGT promised more than 150 miles of zero tailpipe emission riding from hydrogen canisters about the size of a reusable water bottle. In a world where the major players in the car industry have almost universally committed to battery-electric power, the move seemed like a step backwards, and didn’t get much media play. Recently, though, the government of France seems to have begun pushing hydrogen power — and the Mob-ion TGT scooter concept might just be a big deal after all.
CARS
Autoblog

Arc Vector $122,000 electric motorcycle prepares for deliveries

In 2018, former Jaguar Land Rover engineer Mark Truman showed his Arc Vector electric motorcycle. The Vector's copious carbon fiber, wishbone hub steering, and Tron design said it wasn't here to electrify motorcycles, it was here to explore what an electric performance motorcycle could be. Regrettably for Truman, one of the answers to that question was, "Really hard to bring to market." After that 2018 reveal, investor issues led to bankruptcy in late 2019 instead of deliveries in 2020. Truman ended up buying the company assets back himself in 2021, and recently told Motorcycle News that the project is back on track. Development riders are said to be shepherding a production-ready fleet around Spain for homologation, reservation holders are at Arc's central England HQ speccing their two-wheelers, the first bikes expected to meet their owners before the end of 2022.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Cars
CAR Magazine

How does a hydrogen car work?

Battery-powered fully-electric and hybrid cars are the standard-bearers for green vehicles set to supersede the internal combustion engine. But there’s a third option that often gets overlooked: hydrogen-powered cars. Hydrogen has been used to fuel vehicles for decades; way back in 1807, Francois Isaac de Rivaz designed the first...
CARS
Fast Company

This giant kite helps power cargo ships and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 20%

When the now-infamous container ship, Ever Given, got wedged across the Suez Canal last year, it caused an unprecedented global traffic jam that reverberated across supply chains for months. That’s because every day, a whopping 55,000 merchant ships crisscross the oceans. Almost all of those ships run on fossil fuels; now, French company Airseas is hoping to change that with the help of an invisible force: the wind.
INDUSTRY
webbikeworld.com

Yamaha Joins Kawasaki in The Bid for Hydrogen Power

We’ve just been given the heads up that Yamaha has joined forces with Kawasaki in their quest to build a hydrogen engine for the moto-minded masses. While hydrogen might not be the number one alternative to fossil fuel motorcycle engines, it’s got great potential for reducing our emissions worldwide. As stated by InterestingEngineering, “Hydrogen engines are said to provide a greater scope of improving energy security and reducing the carbon footprint. This is because no carbon compounds are released as byproducts when these vehicles run on hydrogen.”
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Hydrogen can’t power the green flight revolution

“Where’s my flying car?” has become a lament for those of us who mourn how technological ambition and optimism dissipated after the 1960s. Instead of building wonderful and useful new machines, as Elon Musk’s biographer Ashlee Vance highlighted a decade ago, “the best minds of my generation are thinking about how to make people click ads”.
INDUSTRY
EurekAlert

Load up the hydrogen but hold the carbon

Kyoto, Japan -- In the global race to curb climate change and reduce carbon emissions, hydrogen is considered a serious contender to replace fossil fuels. Although hydrogen 'burns' cleanly, with only water as a by-product, the current way of making hydrogen a reliable fuel alternative is energy- and carbon-intensive. Whether...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Kawasaki's K-RACER Completes Testing of Its Delivery Robot

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited has just announced the successful completion of the proof-of-concept testing for its latest unmanned cargo transport vehicle. Dubbed the Kawasaki Researching Autonomic Compound to Exceed Rotorcraft (K-RACER) X1, it is an unnamed vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft with, in this case, an underslung ancillary delivery robot.
CARS
businesstraveller.com

Easyjet partners with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions on development of zero-emission aircraft

Easyjet has announced a partnership with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) to support the development of its hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for commercial aircraft. Cranfield Aerospace Solutions is developing its hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for an existing 9-seat Britten-Norman Islander aircraft, which is planned to be flying by 2023. Hydrogen can be either combusted directly or used in a fuel cell to generate electricity. Per unit of mass, hydrogen delivers three times more energy than a conventional jet fuel like kerosene and a hundred times more than a lithium-ion battery. In addition, aircraft can be refuelled in a similar turnaround time as with conventional fuel. CAeS is now working with Easyjet to understand how the adoption of zero-carbon technologies could integrate with airline operations for future introduction of the technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Watch The Futuristic Flying Car Volar's Amazing First Test Flight Footage

New test flight footage shows that we are in the midst of the flying car revolution, propelled by new eVTOL designs that are taking to the skies with increasing frequency. London-based startup Bellwether Industries released footage of the first untethered flight of a half-scale prototype of its 'Volar' eVTOL private flying car. The company says it believes it is an inevitability that people will commute in the skies within the next decade.
CARS
simpleflying.com

How Do Airlines Decide How To Schedule Their Aircraft?

Flight planning involves numerous carefully thought out processes to ensure that passengers are carried in the most effective manner. Fuel, safety, weather, timing, labor, and location are all factors that influence scheduling. Yet, another aspect that is central to the procedure is the aircraft. Preparation is key. Overall, all services...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel Weekly

EasyJet partnership works on commercial aircraft hydrogen technology

EasyJet it is working with an aerospace design and research specialist to support the development of its hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for commercial aircraft. The new partnership with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) is part of the budget airline’s ambition to de-carbonise its operations. CAeS is currently developing its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Robb Report

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy