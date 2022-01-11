Motorist Trapped In Serious Route 206 South Jersey Crash: Developing
A motorist was reported trapped in a crash involving a dump truck, according to developing and uninformed reports.
The crash occurred about 9 a.m. on Route 206 at Woodlane Road, initial reports said.
Route 206 northbound was closed at Route 537, reports said.
A medical helicopter was requested, reports said.
Eastampton police were not immediately available for comment.
