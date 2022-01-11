ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastampton Township, NJ

Motorist Trapped In Serious Route 206 South Jersey Crash: Developing

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fR27Z_0diYhMm100
Route 206 Photo Credit: Google Maps

A motorist was reported trapped in a crash involving a dump truck, according to developing and uninformed reports.

The crash occurred about 9 a.m. on Route 206 at Woodlane Road, initial reports said.

Route 206 northbound was closed at Route 537, reports said.

A medical helicopter was requested, reports said.

Eastampton police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Carole Jacobs
5d ago

This is a bad spot for these type of accidents yet they are planning to put warehouses right where this accident happened. Yesterday around 4pm there was bad accident approximately 1/4 mile up road on Rt. 206 South and Powell road. This shall be a sign that warehouses there will cause more havic then there is now.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted On Jersey Shore: Developing

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. on Route 37 westbound in Berkeley Township, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said that the 38-year-old victim was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Hospital after getting...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastampton Township, NJ
Daily Voice

37-Year-Old Firefighter In Region Dies In Line Of Duty

A 37-year-old firefighter in the region died in the line of duty. The Sullivan County Bureau of Fire and the Forestburgh Fire District said that Assistant Chief William J. Steinberg died on Saturday, Jan. 15 while operating at a mutual aid structure fire. Steinberg, who was known as "Billy," was...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Shuts Down Taconic Parkway Stretch

A serious crash has shut down a stretch of the Taconic Parkway. The closure on Friday, Jan. 14 was reported around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County southbound at Exit 31 (Route 301) in Kent. Traffic is being diverted onto Exit 31. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. to sign...
KENT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Suffolk County Crash

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash overnight near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 in Commack. The victim, James Coogan age 63, was riding a 2020 Honda motorcycle northbound on Harned Road, west of Florida Avenue, when his vehicle crashed, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Medical Helicopter#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Man Involved In I-287 Crash Had BAC More Than Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

A driver had a blood alcohol concentration more than double the legal limit when he was involved in a one-vehicle crash on I-287 in the Hudson Valley, state police announced. In Rockland County, New York State Police troopers responded to the reported crash on I-287 at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Hillburn, where there was a Jeep disabled in the left lane.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

2-Alarm Fire Rips Through Sussex County Home (PHOTOS)

A two-alarm fire tore through and destroyed a Sussex County home late Thursday, authorities confirmed. The Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to Storm Estates in Vernon and "immediately" requested a second alarm upon seeing flames billowing from the back of the structure, the department said. With help from numerous...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Garbage Truck Hits Cyclist In Maryland: Police

A cyclist was in critical condition after being hit by a garbage truck on Friday morning in Montgomery County, according to WUSA9. The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive in Gaithersburg Maryland and disrupted traffic in the area, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash, Police Say

A man was hit and killed while walking near a busy Long Island roadway. David Humberto-Amaya, age 33, address unknown, was hit around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13 on Flanders Road in Southhampton. According to Lt. Suan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, officers responded to the area after receiving numerous...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
197K+
Followers
33K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy