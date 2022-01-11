ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What if? Former Chiefs WR wishes he could have played with Patrick Mahomes

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKDhW_0diYhJ7q00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a fan account tweeted out former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe’s stats from his 2010 season, Bowe responded by saying, “ imagine IF I had Pat Mahomes, no offense to Matt Cassel.

2010 Stats
Receptions: 72
Receiving yards: 1,162
Touchdowns: 15 (tied for franchise season record)

That season, Bowe was selected to the Pro Bowl and was a Second Team All-Pro receiver.

Bowe led the league in touchdowns and was in the top 10 for receiving yards.

Led by quarterback Matt Cassel, the Chiefs finished 10-6 and won the AFC West that season, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card game.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4

Cassel was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2010 as well in, by far, his best season with the Chiefs.

Since Patrick Mahomes entered the league, Kansas City’s pass offense has taken to new heights. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce have reaped the benefits of Mahomes’ throwing abilities and have enjoyed multiple 1,000+ receiving yard seasons.

Bowe only had two other 1,000+ yard seasons with the Chiefs (2008, 2011).

While we’ll never know the answer, Bowe and fans can wonder what his numbers would have looked like if Mahomes was his quarterback.

During his eight seasons with the Chiefs, Bowe played with four different starting quarterbacks: Damon Huard, Brodie Croyle, Cassel and Alex Smith, all of whom Mahomes has passed statistically in franchise history in just four seasons as the starter.

The former LSU product was released by the organization in 2015 and signed with the Cleveland Browns.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our Kansas City Chiefs newsletter twice a week

Cleveland released him in 2016 and he signed a one-day contract with Kansas City to retire a Chief in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Brodie Croyle
Person
Matt Cassel
Person
Pat Mahomes
Person
Dwayne Bowe
ClutchPoints

Junior Siavii, ex-Chiefs and Cowboys player, found dead in prison while awaiting trial

Siavii was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2004 NFL draft but knee and spinal injuries forced him out of football before he could get to a ten-year pension. Siavii also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in his short career. Hopefully, his family will donate his brain to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) research because, regardless of the cause of his death, his life was clearly marred by bad decisions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#Wr#Kansas City Chiefs#Afc#Fox4 Cassel#Lsu#The Cleveland Browns#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Major Announcement Before Steelers-Chiefs Game

Despite suffering a serious shoulder injury earlier this season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday. With the playoffs about to begin, the Pro Bowl wideout just made a major announcement on his Twitter account. Smith-Schuster has announced that he will take the field on Sunday...
NFL
Fox News

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson target of anti-gay slurs at Chiefs-Broncos game

An NFL fan who was at the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos game on Saturday was heard shouting anti-gay slurs at Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson. Jackson Mahomes, along with Patrick’s fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a regular attendee at Chiefs. He’s skyrocketed to fame on TikTok doing his own interpretations of the viral trends on the app.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
steelersnow.com

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Says He’s Playing Sunday vs. Chiefs

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will play in Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he announced via social media on Sunday.  Smith-Schuster practiced on Thursday and Friday leading up to the game, his first two practice sessions in three months after requiring shoulder surgery that was expected to be season ending. Instead, the wide receiver appears ready to suit up Sunday.
NFL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy