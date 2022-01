ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD is dealing not only with a shortage of teachers but also a shortage of substitutes to fill in for them. On Friday, Jan. 14, RRISD provided KVUE with staff absence numbers for the previous day. According to RRISD, on Thursday, there were a total of 579 teachers, nurses or librarians absent. The total number of absent positions filled with substitutes on Thursday was 217, or about 40.6% of the total absences.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO