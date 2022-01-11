ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Taliban free popular Afghan professor critical of government

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have released a popular university professor and outspoken critic of successive Afghan governments who was arrested over the weekend, a family member said Tuesday.

Hasina Jalal, Faizullah Jalal’s daughter, said her father was freed from Taliban custody. The group had accused him of “nonsense remarks on social media, which were provoking people against the government and playing with people’s dignity.”

Jalal had been detained Sunday by the Taliban’s intelligence arm. TOLO TV, Afghanistan’s largest station on which Jalal was a frequent commentator, tweeted that Jalal was arrested “reportedly for making allegations against government departments, a security source said.”

After Jalal’s detention, he received an outpouring of support on social media, with many users posting Jalal’s photos. A small group of women protested in Kabul, demanding his release.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last August ahead of America’s chaotic Aug. 31 departure after nearly 20 years of war. The Islamic militant guerrillas-turned-rulers previously held power from 1996-2001.

Afghanistan faces a major humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations warning that 90% of the country’s 38 million people are in dire need. The arrest of a prominent political activist threatened to complicate humanitarian aid efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

In Iran, Taliban hold talks with anti-Taliban Afghan group

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban say they have held talks with senior leaders of an anti-Taliban alliance, a meeting that took place over the weekend in neighboring Iran. The Taliban-appointed foreign minister of Afghanistan released a short video on Monday saying the alliance leaders were told they could return to Afghanistan and promised their safety would be guaranteed. The alliance is led by the son of slain anti-Taliban fighter Ahmed Shah Massoud. It’s called the National Resistance Front. The group coalesced after the Taliban swept into Kabul in August as the Afghan government fled and the Afghan forces offered little or no resistance.
MIDDLE EAST
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins

The Taliban have ordered shop owners in western Afghanistan to cut the heads off mannequins, insisting figures representing the human form violate Islamic law. A video clip showing men sawing the heads off shop dummies in Herat has gone viral on social media, drawing scorn both inside and outside the country.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Humanitarian Aid#Ap#Tolo Tv#Islamic#United Nations
KEYT

Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have shown no sign of expelling multiple militant groups operating on its soil, and that is raising a dilemma for other nations as they ponder how to deal with them. China fears Uighur militants working from Afghanistan, while Russia and Central Asian neighbors worry about other groups. For Pakistan, its nemesis is the Pakistani Taliban, which is believed to be based in Afghanistan and is stepping up attacks in Pakistan. Analysts say the Afghan Taliban are unlikely to take action against them, even though Pakistan is leading efforts to encourage the world to deal with the new rulers in Kabul.
WORLD
AFP

Aafia Siddiqui: Pakistani prisoner at centre of Texas siege

Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani prisoner in the United States whose release was reportedly demanded by a Texas hostage-taker this weekend, is serving an 86-year sentence for the attempted murder of American soldiers. Four people were freed unharmed on Sunday following a more than 10-hour standoff at a synagogue in the US state. Their suspected captor was killed. Media, quoting a US official briefed on the matter, reported that the man was calling for the release of 49-year-old Siddiqui. Her lawyer said in a statement to CNN that she had "absolutely no involvement" in the hostage situation, and condemned the man's actions.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights

Taliban forces on Sunday fired pepper spray at a group of women protesters in Afghanistan's capital demanding rights to work and education, three demonstrators told AFP. Since seizing control of the country by force in August, the Taliban authorities have imposed creeping restrictions on Afghans, especially on women. Around 20 women gathered in front of Kabul University, chanting "equality and justice" and carried banners that read "Women's rights, human rights", an AFP correspondent reported. The protest however was later dispersed by the Taliban fighters who arrived at the scene in several vehicles, three women protesters told AFP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Student ‘completely shocked’ by woke professor's assignment on why Taliban are not terrorists

A Penn State University student said Friday she was "completely shocked" by an essay prompt deeming the Taliban "not a terrorist group." "I was completely shocked. I had made it through my first four years of college without having anything this insane and, of course, my last semester my teacher basically says you have to agree with me or I’m going to fail you. So it was very surprising to me," Kylie Stone told "Fox & Friends."
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan Rights Crisis Worsens Under Taliban

The Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan has accelerated the country's human rights crisis and humanitarian catastrophe, a new report warned Thursday. The Islamist group rolled back women's rights advances and media freedom after taking control of the conflict-torn impoverished nation, Human Rights Watch alleged in its annual review of rights practices around the world.
WORLD
The Guardian

‘My nightmares came true’: ex-prosecutor of Afghan women’s abusers

The Taliban blighted *Negin’s childhood with their ban on girls’ education, but she overcame the late start to her schooling to become a senior prosecutor. Afghanistan’s legal system was slow and often corrupt, but it offered women some hope of escaping abusers and seeing their tormentors jailed. Now she fears that some of those men, freed in a Taliban-orchestrated mass jailbreak last summer, want revenge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat on Monday angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops have remained concentrated near the border. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, a Conservative MP claimed last night.It comes after suggestions from US officials that Russia had prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Kremlin was laying the groundwork for an attack through a social media disinformation campaign framing Kiev as the aggressor.Speaking on Friday, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to...
POLITICS
AFP

US Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia

The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week amid ongoing crises in the two African nations, the State Department announced Friday. David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Riyadh, Khartoum and Addis Ababa from January 17-20. In Riyadh, the pair will meet with the Friends of Sudan, a group calling for the restoration of the country's transitional government following a military coup in October. The meeting aims to "marshal international support" for the UN mission to "facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy" in Sudan, according to the statement.
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

The oldest living American veteran of World War II dies at 112

Lawrence Brooks, the oldest known living American veteran of World War II, died early Wednesday morning, according to the National World War II Museum. He was 112. "He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him," said Stephen Watson, the museum's president and chief executive. "He proudly served our country during World War II, and returned home to serve his community and church. His kindness, smile and sense of humor connected him to generations of people who loved and admired him."
MILITARY
The Independent

Texas: Synagogue suspect dead as governor says all hostages out and safe

The gunman who had taken hostages at a synagogue in Texas and was demanding the release of a convicted murderer known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a US prison, is dead. Police in Colleyville, on the outskirts of Fort Worth, were called to the Congregation Beth Israel at 10.41am on Saturday and several hours later all hostages were out alive and safe, Texas governor Greg Abbott tweeted. According to reports, the gunman was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, an alleged terrorist from Pakistan serving 86 years in a Texas prison for attempting to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. He...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

724K+
Followers
375K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy