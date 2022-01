Sad for me to say but I've put my KEY2 away a few months ago when AT&T said they will no longer support it after February 2022... I can not get replacement parts so it does have a cracked screen but functions just fine otherwise.... I can not switch to T-Mobile since they get absolutely no service here where I am and the KEY2 isn't supported on Verizon also so can not use it anymore.... don't really want to let it go but also don't like seeing it sit in the drawer... anyways anyone in the same boat as me? i've been using it alongside my Samsung S20 Ultra but I've fully switched over to the S20 Ultra...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO