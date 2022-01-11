Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Nominations Revealed

Coming 2 America, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, House of Gucci and The Suicide Squad led the feature nominations for the 9th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) Awards, which are scheduled to be handed out during a live ceremony on Feb. 19 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

All four movies received three nominations apiece. They are also all shortlisted for the Oscar in Make-Up and Hair Styling. Also shortlisted for the Oscar are Cruella, Dune and No Time To Die , which received two MUAHS nominations apiece; Nightmare Alley and West Side Story, which received one apiece; and Cyrano .

A year ago, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom won a pair of MUAHS Awards en route to winning the Oscar in the category.

The MUAHS Awards also honors achievements in television, commercials, music videos and live theater.

As previously announced, Oscar and Emmy-winning make-up artist Michèle Burke, best-known for her work on the Mission Impossible and Austin Powers series; and Emmy-winning hair stylist Joy Zapata, known for her work on A Star is Born, Wonder Woman 1984, and Star Trek: Nemesis , will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards during this year’s MUAHS Awards ceremony.

The complete list of nominations follows:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up

Black Widow – Paul Gooch, Paula Price, Deborah LaMia Denaver

Coming 2 America – Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge

Don’t Look Up – Liz Bernstrom, Julie LeShane, Claudia Moriel, Joseph Dulude ll

No Time to Die – Daniel Phillips

The Suicide Squad – Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Sabrina Wilson, Jillian Erickson

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Being the Ricardos – Ana Lozano, David Craig Forrest, Kyra Panchenko, Denise Paulson

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common

Dune – Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Rocky Faulkner, Jennifer Stanfield

House of Gucci – Jana Carboni, Sarah Tanno, Daniel Lawson Johnston, Stefania Pellegini

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Ashleigh Chavis-Wolfe, Renee Goodwin

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr, Rocky Faulkner

House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Federica Castelli

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz

The Suicide Squad – Shane Mahan, Brian Sipe, Matt Sprunger, Greg Funk

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Coming 2 America – Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz

In The Heights – Betsy Reyes, Valerie Velez, Annemarie Bradley-Sherron, Diedre Harris

No Time to Die – Daniel Phillips

The Matrix Resurrections – Flora Moody, Shunika Terry, Kerrie Smith

The Suicide Squad – Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides, Melizah Wheat, Kristen Saia

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Being the Ricardos – Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

House of Gucci – Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras, Alexis Continente, Anna Carin Lock

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Stephanie Ingram, Betty Lou Skinner, Heather Hawkins, Bryson Conley

West Side Story – Kay Georgiou, Jerry DeCarlo

TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Contemporary Make-up

American Horror Stories – Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster

Emily in Paris – Odile Fourquin, Aurélie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard

Mare of Easttown – Debi Young, Ngozi Olandu Young, Sandra Linn, Rachel Geary

RuPaul’s Drag Race – David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Nicole Faulkner

WandaVision – Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis

TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES- Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Halston – Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Margot Boccia, Joseph A. Campayno

Impeachment: American Crime Story – Robin Beauchesne, KarrieAnne Heisner Sillay, Angela Moos, Erin LaBre

Pose – Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams

This is Us – Zoe Hay, Heather Plott, Tania McComas,

WandaVision – Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis, Regina Little, Jonah Levy

TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES- Best Special Make-Up Effects

American Horror Stories – Jason Hamer, Cale Thomas, Hiroshi Yada, Cary Ayers

Impeachment: American Crime Story – Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz

Star Trek: Discovery – Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne

The Witcher – Barrie Gower, Deb Watson

This is Us – Zoe Hay, Stevie Bettles, Tania McComas, Elizabeth Hoel Chang

TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES- Best Contemporary Hair Stylin

Black-ish – Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Lionel Brown, Marcia Hamilton

Emily in Paris – Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet

Grace and Frankie – Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

Mare of Easttown – Lawrence Davis, Shunika Terry, Lydia Benaim, Ivana Primorac

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall

TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES- Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Genius: Aretha – Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz

Halston – Michelle Johnson, JT Franchuk, Christen Edwards

Impeachment: American Crime Stories – Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia

Pose – Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Tene Wilder, Greg Bazemore

WandaVision – Karen Bartek, Cindy Welles, Nikki Wright, Anna Quinn

TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TV – Best Contemporary Make-Up

Dancing with the Stars – Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard, Barbi Fonte

Legendary – Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Glen Alen, Valente Frazier

Muppets Haunted Mansion – Elle Favorule, Sonia Cabrera, Michelle Sfarzo

Saturday Night Live – Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Paganii

The Voice – Darcy Gilmore, Ashlyn McIntyre, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Ashley Holm

TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TV- Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Legendary – Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Jennifer Fregozo

Oslo – Daniel Parker

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Krista Hann, Kieran Wang, Geeta Dayal

Saturday Night Live – Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

We’re Here – Tyler Devlin, Martin DeLuna, Jeremy Austin

TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TV- Best Special Make-up Effects

Dancing with the Stars – Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Vance Hartwell, Kato DeStefan

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 – Christopher Nelson, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mark Ross

Legendary – Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Sean Conklin, Marcel Banks

Saturday Night Live – Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst

TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TV- Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars – Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around – Tara Copeland, Robert Ramos

Legendary – Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) – Moira Frazier

The Voice – Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Roberto Ramos, Josh Liu

TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TV- Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars – Brittany Spaulding, Tiphanie Baum, Patricia Pineda, Arrick Anderson

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses – Troy Zestos, Johnny Lomeli

Legendary – Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz

Respect – Lawrence Davis

We’re Here – Abdiel Urcullu, Tyler Funicelli

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up

The Bold and the Beautiful – Christine Lai Johnson, James Elle, Hajja Barnes

The Kelly Clarkson Show – Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet

The Young and the Restless – Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Robert Bolger, Stacey Alfano

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling

Dr. Phil Show – Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones

The Bold and the Beautiful – Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Salas, Stephanie Paugh

The Kelly Clarkson Show – Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

The Young and the Restless – Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Miriam Flowers, Michelle Corona

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up

Danger Force – Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

Family Reunion – Kym Nicole Oubre, Starlynn Burden, Julianne Kaye

Head of the Class – Linda Choi, Alexis Walker, Olivia Fischa, Joely Upchurch Gonez

Sesame Street – Jane DiPersio, Chris Bingham

The Baby-Sitters Club – Ceilidh Dunn, Ciara Lynch, Ashley Pilkey

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling

Danger Force – Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz

Family Reunion – Melanie Ervin, Lindsay Rogers

Head of the Class – Patricia Pineda, Rachel Bench, Dwayne Ross

Sesame Street – Rob Greene

The Baby-Sitters Club – Florencia Cepeda, Miranda Upton, Alana Olson

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up

American Horror Story: Double Feature – Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone

Edgar Scissorhands Cadillac Super Bowl – Cale Thomas, Alan Scott, Ashley Scott, Stephen Sollitto

Pink: All I Know So Far – Barney Burman, Bart Mixon, Chloe Sens,

Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince – Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Katy Mc Clintock

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel – Brian Sipe, Samantha Ward

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling ( Tie)

Dom Perignon – Frederic Aspiras

Mercedes-Benz Winter Event – Dominie Till, Vito Trotta

Pose – Joe Matke, Genyii Scott

Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince – Dominie Till, Katy McClintock, Anne Juliette

Taco Bell – “Talk Show Dreams” featuring Lil Nas X – Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans

Uber Eats Commercial – Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Stella Tzanidankis

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS ( Live Stage) – Best Make-up

Cinderella (La Cenerentola) – Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter

Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre – Michael Johnston, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash, Sean Conklin

Il Trovatore – Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Sarah Wagner, Morgan Sellers

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS ( Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling

Cinderella (La Cenerentola) – Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez

Hamilton (And Peggy Company) – Marcelo Donari, Brandon Bolton, Melissa Dawson, Charles LaPoint

Head Over Heel – Christopher Enlow, Jenni Gilbert

Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre – Michael Johnston, Jennifer Green, Nicole Goulet, Kelcey Dibernardo

Tannhäuser | LA Opera – Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Brandi Stona, Nicole Rodrigues