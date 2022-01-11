Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Nominations Revealed
Coming 2 America, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, House of Gucci and The Suicide Squad led the feature nominations for the 9th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) Awards, which are scheduled to be handed out during a live ceremony on Feb. 19 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
All four movies received three nominations apiece. They are also all shortlisted for the Oscar in Make-Up and Hair Styling. Also shortlisted for the Oscar are Cruella, Dune and No Time To Die , which received two MUAHS nominations apiece; Nightmare Alley and West Side Story, which received one apiece; and Cyrano .
A year ago, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom won a pair of MUAHS Awards en route to winning the Oscar in the category.
The MUAHS Awards also honors achievements in television, commercials, music videos and live theater.
As previously announced, Oscar and Emmy-winning make-up artist Michèle Burke, best-known for her work on the Mission Impossible and Austin Powers series; and Emmy-winning hair stylist Joy Zapata, known for her work on A Star is Born, Wonder Woman 1984, and Star Trek: Nemesis , will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards during this year’s MUAHS Awards ceremony.
The complete list of nominations follows:
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up
Black Widow – Paul Gooch, Paula Price, Deborah LaMia Denaver
Coming 2 America – Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge
Don’t Look Up – Liz Bernstrom, Julie LeShane, Claudia Moriel, Joseph Dulude ll
No Time to Die – Daniel Phillips
The Suicide Squad – Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Sabrina Wilson, Jillian Erickson
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Being the Ricardos – Ana Lozano, David Craig Forrest, Kyra Panchenko, Denise Paulson
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common
Dune – Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Rocky Faulkner, Jennifer Stanfield
House of Gucci – Jana Carboni, Sarah Tanno, Daniel Lawson Johnston, Stefania Pellegini
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Ashleigh Chavis-Wolfe, Renee Goodwin
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects
Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi
Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr, Rocky Faulkner
House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Federica Castelli
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz
The Suicide Squad – Shane Mahan, Brian Sipe, Matt Sprunger, Greg Funk
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Coming 2 America – Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz
In The Heights – Betsy Reyes, Valerie Velez, Annemarie Bradley-Sherron, Diedre Harris
No Time to Die – Daniel Phillips
The Matrix Resurrections – Flora Moody, Shunika Terry, Kerrie Smith
The Suicide Squad – Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides, Melizah Wheat, Kristen Saia
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Being the Ricardos – Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon
House of Gucci – Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras, Alexis Continente, Anna Carin Lock
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Stephanie Ingram, Betty Lou Skinner, Heather Hawkins, Bryson Conley
West Side Story – Kay Georgiou, Jerry DeCarlo
TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Contemporary Make-up
American Horror Stories – Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster
Emily in Paris – Odile Fourquin, Aurélie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard
Mare of Easttown – Debi Young, Ngozi Olandu Young, Sandra Linn, Rachel Geary
RuPaul’s Drag Race – David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Nicole Faulkner
WandaVision – Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis
TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES- Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Halston – Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Margot Boccia, Joseph A. Campayno
Impeachment: American Crime Story – Robin Beauchesne, KarrieAnne Heisner Sillay, Angela Moos, Erin LaBre
Pose – Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams
This is Us – Zoe Hay, Heather Plott, Tania McComas,
WandaVision – Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis, Regina Little, Jonah Levy
TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES- Best Special Make-Up Effects
American Horror Stories – Jason Hamer, Cale Thomas, Hiroshi Yada, Cary Ayers
Impeachment: American Crime Story – Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz
Star Trek: Discovery – Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne
The Witcher – Barrie Gower, Deb Watson
This is Us – Zoe Hay, Stevie Bettles, Tania McComas, Elizabeth Hoel Chang
TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES- Best Contemporary Hair Stylin
Black-ish – Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Lionel Brown, Marcia Hamilton
Emily in Paris – Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet
Grace and Frankie – Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
Mare of Easttown – Lawrence Davis, Shunika Terry, Lydia Benaim, Ivana Primorac
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall
TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES- Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Genius: Aretha – Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz
Halston – Michelle Johnson, JT Franchuk, Christen Edwards
Impeachment: American Crime Stories – Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia
Pose – Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Tene Wilder, Greg Bazemore
WandaVision – Karen Bartek, Cindy Welles, Nikki Wright, Anna Quinn
TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TV – Best Contemporary Make-Up
Dancing with the Stars – Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard, Barbi Fonte
Legendary – Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Glen Alen, Valente Frazier
Muppets Haunted Mansion – Elle Favorule, Sonia Cabrera, Michelle Sfarzo
Saturday Night Live – Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Paganii
The Voice – Darcy Gilmore, Ashlyn McIntyre, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Ashley Holm
TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TV- Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Legendary – Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Jennifer Fregozo
Oslo – Daniel Parker
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Krista Hann, Kieran Wang, Geeta Dayal
Saturday Night Live – Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani
We’re Here – Tyler Devlin, Martin DeLuna, Jeremy Austin
TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TV- Best Special Make-up Effects
Dancing with the Stars – Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Vance Hartwell, Kato DeStefan
Fear Street Part Three: 1666 – Christopher Nelson, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mark Ross
Legendary – Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Sean Conklin, Marcel Banks
Saturday Night Live – Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst
TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TV- Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars – Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around – Tara Copeland, Robert Ramos
Legendary – Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) – Moira Frazier
The Voice – Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Roberto Ramos, Josh Liu
TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TV- Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars – Brittany Spaulding, Tiphanie Baum, Patricia Pineda, Arrick Anderson
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses – Troy Zestos, Johnny Lomeli
Legendary – Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz
Respect – Lawrence Davis
We’re Here – Abdiel Urcullu, Tyler Funicelli
DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up
The Bold and the Beautiful – Christine Lai Johnson, James Elle, Hajja Barnes
The Kelly Clarkson Show – Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet
The Young and the Restless – Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Robert Bolger, Stacey Alfano
DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling
Dr. Phil Show – Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones
The Bold and the Beautiful – Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Salas, Stephanie Paugh
The Kelly Clarkson Show – Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland
The Young and the Restless – Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Miriam Flowers, Michelle Corona
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up
Danger Force – Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine
Family Reunion – Kym Nicole Oubre, Starlynn Burden, Julianne Kaye
Head of the Class – Linda Choi, Alexis Walker, Olivia Fischa, Joely Upchurch Gonez
Sesame Street – Jane DiPersio, Chris Bingham
The Baby-Sitters Club – Ceilidh Dunn, Ciara Lynch, Ashley Pilkey
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling
Danger Force – Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz
Family Reunion – Melanie Ervin, Lindsay Rogers
Head of the Class – Patricia Pineda, Rachel Bench, Dwayne Ross
Sesame Street – Rob Greene
The Baby-Sitters Club – Florencia Cepeda, Miranda Upton, Alana Olson
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up
American Horror Story: Double Feature – Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone
Edgar Scissorhands Cadillac Super Bowl – Cale Thomas, Alan Scott, Ashley Scott, Stephen Sollitto
Pink: All I Know So Far – Barney Burman, Bart Mixon, Chloe Sens,
Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince – Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Katy Mc Clintock
Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel – Brian Sipe, Samantha Ward
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling ( Tie)
Dom Perignon – Frederic Aspiras
Mercedes-Benz Winter Event – Dominie Till, Vito Trotta
Pose – Joe Matke, Genyii Scott
Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince – Dominie Till, Katy McClintock, Anne Juliette
Taco Bell – “Talk Show Dreams” featuring Lil Nas X – Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans
Uber Eats Commercial – Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Stella Tzanidankis
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS ( Live Stage) – Best Make-up
Cinderella (La Cenerentola) – Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter
Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre – Michael Johnston, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash, Sean Conklin
Il Trovatore – Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Sarah Wagner, Morgan Sellers
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS ( Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling
Cinderella (La Cenerentola) – Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez
Hamilton (And Peggy Company) – Marcelo Donari, Brandon Bolton, Melissa Dawson, Charles LaPoint
Head Over Heel – Christopher Enlow, Jenni Gilbert
Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre – Michael Johnston, Jennifer Green, Nicole Goulet, Kelcey Dibernardo
Tannhäuser | LA Opera – Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Brandi Stona, Nicole Rodrigues
