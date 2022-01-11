ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayesha Curry Lashes Out at Open Marriage Reports: ‘Don’t Disrespect My Marriage’

After reports circulated online about her and her NBA husband having an open marriage, Ayesha Curry is speaking out.

Curry shared a photo from the NBA star’s recent GQ cover shoot, captioning the shot: “Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 … 🥵🥰 my baby’s @gq cover shoot.”

Under the post, followers inquired about the rumors, Curry responded by calling the speculation “ridiculous.”

“Don’t believe everything you read,” she wrote. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Weeks back, gossip blog site @Deuxmoi, posted that an unknown source shared that the NBA couple were not monogamous.

“I have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be! They both have side hookups and flings, but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn they’ve been together for so long,” the anonymous source submitted to the blog.

The reports came months after a law firm intern alleged that the pair were headed for divorce over an argument connected to a furniture line.

The couple met in high school in North Carolina and married on July 30, 2011. They share three children together: son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughters Ryan Carson, 6 and Riley, 9.

As with any relationship, they obviously have their ups and downs. And being in the spotlight means that strange rumors and reports are always floating around.

For Mrs. Curry, this rumor was just a step too far.

