Israel donates $500K to Afghans who fled to Tajikistan

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has donated $500,000 to the United Nations for food, medical aid and other assistance for Afghan refugees in Tajikistan, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Alon Ushpiz, director general of the ministry, said Israel is proud to be part of the international effort to help Afghans who fled from the Taliban takeover of the country in August. Ushpiz said the aid is part of Israel’s commitment to the international community.

The donation came the same day the U.N. made what it called a record $5 billion appeal to help Afghanistan and its neighboring countries.

The appeal seeks $4.4 billion for U.N.‘s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and its partners, plus $623 million for the U.N.’s refugee agency, UNHCR, to help more than 6 million Afghans who have fled. That’s about 15% of Afghanistan’s total population.

Others continue to trickle across the border, UNHCR said, while noting that an estimated 175,000 have returned to the country since the Taliban takeover.

IN THIS ARTICLE
